Our collective goal should be to reopen schools in a safe manner this fall. But the reopening of schools is exactly that — an objective — plus one that is going to require work, preparation, flexibility, and collective action to be executed safely.

The preparations for a safe reopening must start with an extensive strategy to support the virus in communities where it is currently surging, and — as health experts have said from the beginning of the pandemic–containment strategies should be widely and consistently adopted around the country if herpes is to stop spreading from community to another.

Teachers, students, and parents (and parents’ employers) will also need certainly to remain as flexible as you possibly can. Some schools may be able to reopen and then need certainly to close when there is a resurgence of herpes, and some schools may choose to adopt hybrid models where students engage in in-person learning for part of the school week, and virtual learning for the others.

As communities we should also make certain that all schools — not just those in wealthier districts — have the resources to safely reopen this fall. A deep failing to do so would further exacerbate disparities in education and would leave children in already susceptible communities further behind their peers.

And there is no question that school is good for kids, not only because of their education, also for their development and their mental and physical health. It can also be a place where many kids receive medical care provided by school nurses and physicians, receive nutritious meals and where abuse and neglect in many cases are first detected.

Yet while the data are reassuring and some great benefits of in-person school attendance are unmistakeable, children simply don’t exist in vacuum pressure: they need parents to drop them off and pick them up, teachers to instruct them and babysitters–sometimes grandparents–to help. The list continues. The danger of acquiring Covid-19 for adults seems to be greater from other adults than it’s from kids, and each one of these adult-to-adult interactions increases the risk that they will come in contact with — and certainly will ultimately contract–the virus that triggers Covid-19.

It is unfair to ask parents to send their children to school, and to ask teachers, lots of whom have their own families, to exhibit up to teach them, as the virus continues to surge in communities around the country. If we have been serious about reopening schools everywhere, we should be serious about containing this virus first.

Now could be the time for consistent and responsible messaging around face coverings. Now too could be the time to improve testing availability and turnaround time and — most importantly– if we are to safely put children back again to school, this is the time to invest in said schools, to not threaten their funding.