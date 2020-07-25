Pedestrian is killed by a van fleeing the scene of a street fight where two men were stabbed

A pedestrian has actually been killed after being run over by a van fleeing the scene of a street fight where two men were stabbed tonight.

Police hurried to Chislehurst in south-east London at around 8.50 pm this night following reports of men battling near the Gordon Arms club.

The men were hurried to healthcare facility for treatment after paramedics discovered stab injuries – though these are not believed to be deadly.

Just minutes later on, a male pedestrian thought to be in his thirties was killed by a van near Slades Drive half a mile down the roadway.

The Met Police stated the van did not stop at the scene was discovered deserted close by.

A representative stated the two occurrences are presently being dealt with as connected, while comprehensive cordons and roadway closures remain in location. No arrests have actually been made.

‘Police were called at 20: 52 hrs on Friday, 24 July to Belmont Road in Chislehurst following reports of men battling,’ the spokesperson stated.

Police and London Ambulance Service went to and discovered two men- no more details-with stab injuries. They were required to healthcare facility and their injuries are not thought to be deadly.

‘At 20: 54 hrs authorities were informed to a crash including a van and a pedestrian close to Slades Drive, Chislehurst.

‘The pedestrian, a male thought to be in his thirties, passed away at thescene The van did not stop at the scene and was discovered deserted close by.

‘Enquiries remain in their early phases nevertheless these occurrences are presently being dealt with as connected.

‘Extensive cordons and roadway closures remain in location as queries continue. There have actually been no arrests.’