Pearson CEO on the death of the textbook, the company's goal to be 100% digital, and online learning
Pearson CEO on the death of the textbook, the company's goal to be 100% digital, and online learning

Yahoo Finance’s Adam Shapiro and Julia LaRoche spoke with Andy Bird, Pearson CEO, to discuss the future of education, the shift to online learning, and the death of the textbook.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR