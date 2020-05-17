If you require cookies quickly, attempt these. With no chilling dough or cooking needed, they can be prepared to take pleasure in with a cozy beverage or a glass of cool milk in much less than 30 mins.

Prep time: 10 mins, plus establishing time|Cooking time: 5 mins

MAKES

About 20

ACTIVE INGREDIENTS

250 g wheel sugar (granulated is penalty)

60 g saltless butter

150 ml milk

1/4 tsp great salt

100 g peanut butter

240 g gruel oats

50 g sour dried out cherries or cranberries, cut (various other dried out fruit functions well as well)

TECHNIQUE