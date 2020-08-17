Peacock’s new original show continues NBC’s obsession with disappearing planes

How often times will NBC develop a TELEVISION show including an aircraft that inexplicably vanishes in an effort to copy the success of Lost? If the trailer for the upcoming Peacock original series Departure is anything to pass, the response is “at least three times in less than a decade.”

Departure, a six-episode miniseries set to be launched on September 17th, informs the story of guest aircraft Flight 716, which “shockingly” disappears midflight, triggering a group of detectives to attempt to decipher the conspiracy prior to another aircraft vanishes. It might likewise sound a little familiar if you have actually been enjoying network tv for the last years and a half.

In 2004, Lost debuted on ABC, informing the story of Oceanic Airline Flight 815, which disappears into thin air throughout a regular flight and crashes on a mystical tropical island, beginning an enormously effective flashback-reliant, conspiracy-laden TELEVISION series that would rule popular culture for several years.

Lost ended in May 2010, and the following season, NBC was currently wanting to get the audience with The Event, a likewise flashback-reliant, conspiracy-laden TELEVISION series that– probably by overall coincidence– ends its very first episode with Avias Airways Flight 514 disappearing into thin air. Despite its resemblances to Lost‘s “neither show nor …