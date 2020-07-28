Attorney General William Barr knocked the media for their actions to the continuous antifa rioting after they identified violent mobs as “peaceful.”

Barr: “It Is An Assault On The Government Of The United States”

Speaking to the House Judiciary Committee, Barr attended to the media’s reaction to the violent “protestors” seen in cities like Portland, Seattle, and Chicago, that have actually taken place in the wake of George Floyd’s death. While violence is very typical, the media likes to represent them as peaceful innocent occasions, a totally incorrect story.

“What unfolds nighttime around the court house [in Portland] can not fairly be called a demonstration; it is, by any unbiased step, an attack on the Government of the United States,” Barr informed the Committee.

“In recent nights, rioters have barricaded the front door of the courthouse, pried plywood off the windows with crowbars, and thrown commercial-grade fireworks into the building in an apparent attempt to burn it down with federal personnel inside,” he included.

Bill Barr is definitely on fire, today’s hearing is backfiring on Democrats! pic.twitter.com/bZlO27fxsl –Rep Paul Gosar, DDS (@Rep Gosar) July 28, 2020

“Peaceful Protestors Do Not Throw Explosives Into Federal Courthouses”

“A recent video showed a mob enthusiastically beating a Deputy U.S. Marshal who was trying to protect the courthouse – a property of the United States government funded by this Congress – from further destruction,” Barr described.

“A number of federal officers have been injured, including one severely burned by a mortar-style firework and three who have suffered serious eye injuries and may be permanently blind.”

However, the media have actually been depicting these violent animals as absolutely peaceful people.

“To state what should be obvious, peaceful protesters do not throw explosives into federal courthouses, tear down plywood with crowbars, or launch fecal matter at federal officers,” Barr continued. “Such acts are in fact federal crimes under statutes enacted by this Congress.”

A Totally False Narrative!

I could not concur more with Barr– the “protestors” are violent rioters that require to be broken down upon, however the media do not desire you to understand that! They wish to keep a story that these are excellent kids and women who not did anything incorrect, and are simply versus bigotry, however actually, they are hardcore Marxists who wish to topple the federal government.