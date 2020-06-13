Peaceful bags Irish 1000 Guineas for Aidan O’Brien | Racing News

Peaceful provided Aidan O’Brien with yet another Classic victory when running out a remarkable winner of the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh.

On the rear of Love dominating in the English equivalent at Newmarket the other day, Peaceful was always in the perfect position under Seamie Heffernan.

She quickened up past Valeria Messalina well over a furlong out and never looked liked getting caught, beating Donnacha O’Brien’s Fancy Blue with So Wonderful in third. The favourite Albigna was out from the frame.

The winner had only managed to win one of her three starts last year and was beaten a neck in Listed company at Newmarket on her behalf final start.

However, Heffernan, who had early in the day bagged a double on the card, had full confidence is his mount’s ability to stay and she was subsequently cut on the market for the Investec Oaks at Epsom, with Betfair offering 11-2 from 14-1.

Fancy Blue made great late progress to offer Donnacha O’Brien a great thrill so early in his training career, but Albigna never looked comfortable.

Peaceful’s success provided yet another notable milestone for Coolmore stallion Galileo, with the filly giving the sire his 85th Group One winner, setting a new record.

“Donnacha loved her in Thurles last year and then she went to Newmarket and couldn’t walk a yard in the heavy ground, but still kept fighting and wasn’t beaten far at the line,” said O’Brien.

“That’s the sign of an extremely good filly, she just wouldn’t take a nap. She’s demonstrably very good.

“She loves the ground, skipped along, and is very uncomplicated. We always thought she’d stay a whole lot further than a mile.

“Epsom must be a possible, the lads will decide, but it must be a possible for those fillies.

“We knew he had nice fillies. They are Galileo fillies and we are just so lucky to have them. They are beautifully-bred, big, rangy, scopey fillies and they get better and better.”

O’Brien revealed next Saturday’s Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot could be on the cards for the winner and said: “If she came out of it well you’d need certainly to look at it, if the ground was nice there.

“We thought many of these fillies could back up in it. The ground is on the slow side in Ascot at the moment.

“It’s rapid the way things are happening this season and it is very hard to produce plans because it’s changing all the time. You don’t get long to think, but it’s just great to be racing.

“So Wonderful ran well to complete third. I don’t think she will get much further. I thought a mile would be her limit.

“She’s still a maiden so we could always go back and try to win her maiden with her.”

More from the Curragh

Lancaster House resumed winning ways with an all-the-way success in the Coolmore Calyx Gladness Stakes at the Curragh.

Winner of his first three outings this past year having been unraced at two, that he could finish only seventh when losing his unbeaten record in the Boomerang Stakes when last seen.

Seamie Heffernan bounced him in to an early advantage and while major market rival Speak In Colours were travelling better a furlong out, Lancaster House (6-4) found plenty for pressure to give Aidan O’Brien an initial win in the race since Excelebration in 2012.

O’Brien said: “Seamus gave him a lovely ride. He’s happy moving along. I saw Seamus speaking with Donnacha (O’Brien, the trainer’s son and former jockey) beforehand, Donnacha made the running on him several times and said he’s quick out .

“He won over nine furlongs, then when you are back again to seven on nice ground you needn’t be afraid to motor on.

“All his runs backed up quick last year and on his last one he did not have long.

“He was working well and I had him in the Queen Anne. He’s in the Minstrel Stakes next month and we could look at that.”

Lancaster House was providing O’Brien and Heffernan with the second leg of a four-timer, with Peaceful triumphing in the feature Tattersalls 1,000 Guineas and Magic Wand rounding out the winning spree in the Lanwades Stud Stakes.

The 4-5 favourite was the clear pick on form and she made short work of just three rivals in the mile heat.

“She’s a lovely mare. We had her in at Ascot but we were afraid of the ground getting soft and didn’t want to wait,” said O’Brien.

“She could go to the Eclipse or the Pretty Polly. She’s a great mare.

“She hadn’t run over a mile since her debut. She has a lot of class, she’s a great mare and I’m delighted with her.”

The four-timer have been started by Snow (5-1), who along side stablemate Salsa dominated the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden, before prevailing by three-quarters of a length.

A sister to 2018 St Leger winner Kew Gardens, having shown a modicum of promise in two runs last season, not surprisingly she was suited by the step up to 10 furlongs.

Heffernan only needed hands and heels to nudge her out to victory.

“She’s tough and hardy. She stays well and she’s a sister to Kew Gardens,” said O’Brien.

“We thought that these were going to be Oaks fillies and they’ll probably turn up in a trial next.

“They will love going a mile and a half.”

Jessica Harrington has been in rare form considering that the resumption of racing in Ireland and unleashed yet another likely enter Dickiedooda who showed blistering speed in winning the Tally-Ho Stud Irish EBF Fillies Maiden.

Not an expensive buy at just 30,000 guineas, she was sent off the 5-2 favourite and broke smartly under Shane Foley, with plenty of her rivals choosing the pace too hot at the halfway point.

A furlong out she quickened up smartly and put the race to bed, winning by a length and one fourth from Grammata.

“You’d have to be delighted with that. A few of our two-year-olds have been a little disappointing over the last few days, but that’s great,” said assistant trainer Kate Harrington.

“We’re really happy with her, she’s very uncomplicated, and she was well bought as she was only 30,000 guineas. She’s a lovely filly.”

Gavin Cromwell’s versatile Mutadaffeq was a 16-1 winner of the EquiNectar Handicap.

Running in the race for the 2nd consecutive year, he had to be brave in making his challenge between horses but he edged out Jerandme by a nose.

“I ran him in this race last year, but he got trapped on the rail and never got a run,” said Cromwell.

“He’s been in good old nick and obviously he won the last day, over fences in Clonmel.”

Colin Keane was still on a higher after Siskin’s heroics in the 2,000 Guineas on Friday and partnered Kieran Cotter’s Strong Johnson (7-2 favourite) to victory in the Platinum Bloodstock & Eyrefield House Stud Handicap.

“This horse is after improving a lot and we actually gave him an entry for the Rockingham last week, so we hope he’ll get in off bottom weight in that,” said Cotter.

“He’s a fine horse and he is progressed from three.

“We’d a winner here last year at the Guineas meeting, so it’s great to get another one and things are going well.”

Edification (14-1) originated from the clouds under an inspired Gavin Ryan to win the Irish Stallion Farms EBF “Ragusa” Handicap for Mark Fahey and pip Tartlette in the process.

“It was a brilliant ride and that’s the way he has to be produced. Gavin timed it to absolute perfection,” said Fahey.

“He’s been unlucky several times last year, through no-ones fault. Today, on a big, galloping track, that he was able to produce him last second and did not have to look for way too many gaps.

“It’s a great pot to land and my first premier handicap. Well Set Up won a couple of Grade Three hurdles for me last season, but he’s my biggest winner on the Flat so far.”