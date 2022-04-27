On April 27 the RA NA President Alen Simonyan received the representatives of the delegation carrying out the OSCE / ODIHR observation mission.

Speaking about the purpose of the visit, 2021 The head of the OSCE / ODIHR observation mission during the snap elections, Johan Murphy, noted that they are in Armenia to present the final report prepared by the OSCE / ODIHR.

The importance of parliamentary diplomacy in Armenia was discussed at the meeting, as well as the forms of government-opposition cooperation and interaction in the parliaments of democratic countries.

The RA NA Speaker referred to 2021 Legislative changes related to the period following the June 20 elections and the current state of democracy in Armenia.

Touching upon the security issues of the region, the RA NA President highly assessed the role of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly as an important platform for strengthening the confidence in the OSCE region, drawing attention to the aggressive statements made by the representatives of Azerbaijan in the OSCE PA. He stated that peace in the region can be achieved only through the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, which should include the clarification of the status of Artsakh on the basis of the realization of the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination.

The parties also spoke about the international standards of electoral systems, in this context considering the achievements of the national elections in Armenia.