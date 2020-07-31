PDP 500-134-NA-CM02 Nintendo Switch Faceoff Deluxe+ Audio Wired Controller – Blue Camo



Listen. Play. Chat. Plug your headset into the first controller for Nintendo Switch with built-in audio. The 3.5mm audio jack in the Faceoff Deluxe+ Audio Wired Controller supports in-game audio for all games and USB-chat for compatible titles. You can also adjust the audio on-the-fly using the D-pad on the controller. Plug in the controller and your go-to headset, and you’re ready to start commanding your team! You can customize your gameplay with the dual programmable paddle-style buttons on the back of the controller, and swap out and snap in different Faceoff faceplates with the unique interchangeable design.

Customize your gameplay with dual programmable paddle style back buttons

Swap out and snap in different Faceoff faceplates with the unique interchangeable design

Includes a 10 foot fixed USB cable

Officially licensed by Nintendo