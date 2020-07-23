PDP 051-075-NA Bluetooth Enabled Media Remote Control for Playstation 4



Manage your PS4 systems with this convenient, hassle free remote that lets you control your favorite streaming media through the PS4. The sleek and compact design with improved ergonomics allows you to access all essential controls under one thumb. Keep it simple with this effortless remote. Compatible with the following apps on PS4: Netflix, Amazon, NBA GAME TIME, Blu ray Disc Player, PlayStation Vue, PlayStation Video, Crunchyroll, FUNimation, and Media Player.

Fully compatible with most apps on Play Station 4 systems

Dedicated PS4 Buttons: Includes the most important buttons for navigating system menus and apps, including triangle, circle, square, cross, L1, L2, R1, R2, Share, Options and PS buttons

Press any key to instantly wake up the remote from power saving mode

Officially licensed by Sony