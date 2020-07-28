PDP 051-049-NA-LIC PS4 LVL50 Wireless Stereo Gaming Headset, 051-049-NA-LIC



Price: $79.99

(as of Jul 28,2020 10:35:26 UTC – Details)



Stay at the top of your game and communicate clearly with your team with the LVL50 Wireless Stereo Headset for Sony PlayStation. Designed for competitive gaming, the PDP Wireless USB dongle plugs directly into the PlayStation console for a simple set up and has a range of 40 feet. Play at the top of your game and anticipate your enemy’s next move with crystal clear sound. Stay at the top of your game and communicate clearly with your team with the PDP Core Wireless Headset for Sony PlayStation. Designed for competitive gaming, the PDP Wireless USB dongle plugs directly into the PlayStation console for a simple set up and has a range of 40 feet. Play at the top of your game and anticipate your enemy’s next move with crystal clear sound. Powerful & Dynamic Balanced Sound This Wireless stereo headset delivers dynamic sound through a pair of powerful 50mm High Definition drivers. Hear your games the way you’re supposed to and make sure your commands are received loud and clear through the flexible noise cancelling mic. Make volume adjustments on the fly with convenient on ear audio controls. Unbeatable Comfort With breathable cloth mesh over the ear cups and an adjustable lightweight headband, the PDP Wireless keeps you comfortable during long gaming sessions. Reduce pressure and fatigue so you can focus all your attention on leading your teammates to victory.

Flexible, noise cancelling mic with in line audio controls for quick and easy adjustments

Works wirelessly with the Xbox One Console via USB dongle

Experience unbeatable comfort during long gaming sessions with breathable cloth mesh ear cushions

Licensed by Microsoft