PDF to PPT: How to Convert for Free on Computer, Phone

PDF to PPT converters are easily available. PPT could be the format for presentations that has been popularised by Microsoft Powerpoint. In case you want to convert your PDF files to PPT, there are several ways to do this via on the web and offline methods. In a PPT document, you could add animated texts, transition effects to slides, audio or perhaps a video, which is not possible to do on a PDF file. In this guide, we tell you a few methods that let you convert PDF to PPT.

Convert PDF to PPT online

There are many third-party web sites that enable you to convert PDF to PPT, and the one that we might recommend is ILovePDF. You can visit this website on your computer or phone and convert a PDF file into a PPT document for free. Follow these steps.

Visit ilovepdf.com and select PDF to Powerpoint. On the next page, hit Select PDF file to pick the PDF file you want to convert. After making the choice, hit Open. Once the file is loaded, hit Convert to PPTX. After the conversion is finished, hit Download POWERPOINT to save yourself the PPT on your device. This method is totally free and works on all major systems including Windows 10, macOS, Android and iOS. Alternatively, you can even try out other third-party online sites that enable you to convert PDF to PPT. Some of the finest ones are — hipdf.com, smallpdf.com and pdf2go.com.

PDF to PPT converter with OCR

If you don’t mind paying to convert PDFs to PPTs, then Adobe Acrobat DC is a great option. It also allows you to convert PDF to PPT offline. If your PDF is a scanned document, Adobe Acrobat DC will automatically run OCR on it. To begin, follow these steps.

On your pc, open the PDF document in Adobe Acrobat DC. Once the file is loaded, click on Tools in the top pane > click Export PDF. Click on Convert to and choose Microsoft Powerpoint. Finally, click Export to Powerpoint to save your new PPT file locally on your computer.

As we mentioned previously, Adobe Acrobat DC provides a paid subscription, however, you do have the first 7 days as a totally free trial. In that time, you need to use all the Adobe services, as soon as you’re pleased with them, you are able to either choose to carry on or cancel your subscription before the next billing cycle. Click here to always check the plans and pricing.

Besides those two methods, you can even use Microsoft PowerPoint for this process. However, for that you will need to first convert the PDF file in to a Word document and then only you’ll be able to convert the Word file in to a PPT.

For more tutorials, visit our How To section.

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you yourself can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or perhaps hit the play button below.