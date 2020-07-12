PDC Summer Series: Peter Wright wins on Day Five to top Order of Merit | Darts News





Peter Wright loved a brilliantly constant 5 days in Milton Keynes and capped it with Sunday’s title

World champion Peter Wright emerged victorious on the ultimate day of the PDC’s Summer Series and likewise secured the five-day Order of Merit crown in Milton Keynes.

Wright was too sturdy for world no 3 Gerwyn Price in Sunday’s last, profitable 8-2 and averaging nearly 100 to sink The Iceman in a a repeat of their World Championship semi-final at Alexandra Palace in December.

Summer Series: The Winners Wednesday Michael van Gerwen Thursday Ryan Joyce Friday Michael van Gerwen Saturday James Wade Sunday Peter Wright

The title was additionally sufficient for Wright to top the Order of Merit by simply £500 from Michael van Gerwen as the game accomplished a powerful and trouble-free return over 5 days in Milton Keynes following a three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Snakebite loved a brilliantly constant week, reaching the ultimate in Wednesday’s return to motion the place he was overwhelmed by world no 1 Van Gerwen, and following up with a pair of quarter-finals and a run to the final 16 on Saturday earlier than his Sunday success.

“I’m pleased to win and it’s great for me,” mentioned Wright. “It may have been two wins, however I wished to be top of the Summer Series Order of Merit and I knew I had to win right now, so I’ve carried out that.

“It’s ideal preparation for the World Matchplay and it’s good to be back playing.”

Van Gerwen received the title on Wednesday and Friday however suffered one other early defeat, this time falling to Devon Petersen within the second spherical, the third time he failed to get past the final 16 over the 5 days.

Attention now turns to the game’s second largest occasion, and first televised motion because it’s return – the World Matchplay. For the primary time in it is historical past the distinguished match might be held away from Balckpool’s Winter Gardens will even be held

Summer Series 5: Sunday’s Results Last 16 Gerwyn Price 6-5 Jose De Sousa James Wade 6-3 Chris Dobey John Henderson 6-5 Mickey Mansell Devon Petersen 6-3 Daryl Gurney Peter Wright 6-1 Brendan Dolan Nathan Aspinall 6-3 Dirk van Duijvenbode Scott Baker 6-0 Madars Razma Wayne Jones 6-4 Mike De Dekker Quarter-Finals Gerwyn Price 6-1 James Wade Devon Petersen 6-3 John Henderson Peter Wright 6-5 Nathan Aspinall Wayne Jones 6-0 Scott Baker Semi-Finals Gerwyn Price 7-6 Devon Petersen Peter Wright 7-2 Wayne Jones Final Peter Wright 8-2 Gerwyn Price

Wright defeated Jelle Klaasen, Darren Webster, Brendan Dolan, Nathan Aspinall on his method to the semi-finals, and averaged 109 in seeing off Wayne Jones who reached his first rating semi-final in seven years

The Iceman was in spectacular type to get pleasure from his finest run of the 5 days and averaging greater than 100 in wins over William O’Connor, Darius Labanauskas, Jose De Sousa, James Wade and Devon Petersen.

In the ultimate, Snakebite raced right into a 5-1 lead with 4 legs on the spin after the opening two had been shared. Price stopped the rot with the seventh however Wright claimed the following three for the title and £10,00 first prize.

Snakebite will head to the Matchplay in search of a primary Phil Taylro Trophy

Summer Series: Order of Merit (1) Peter Wright £22,000 (2) Michael van Gerwen £21,500 (3) James Wade £16,250 (4) Ryan Joyce £11,000 (5) Gerwyn Price £10,000 (6) Jose De Sousa £9,500 (7) Dave Chisnall £9,250 (8) Rob Cross £8,000 (9) Nathan Aspinall £7,750 (10) Daryl Gurney £7,750

In the race for the locations on the World Matchplay, Devon Petersen wanted to win Sunday’s occasion to make it to Milton Keynes for his debut within the match.

And the South African gave it an admirable go beating Lisa Ashton, Michael van Gerwen, Christian Bunse, Daryl Gurney and John Henderson earlier than falling quick to Price regardless of a exceptional 113 common and 7 maximums.

His defeat meant Ricky Evans took the 16th spot from the 12 month Order of Merit. Dimitri Van den Bergh will even make his debut within the 12 months’s second largest match. Steve Beaton will make his 20th consecutive look after hanging on to a spot within the discipline, however Mervyn King’s 13-year run is over after a disappointing week noticed him fail to make up any floor.

Darts is again on Sky Sports in July, with 9 days of protection from the World Matchplay getting underway on Saturday, July 18, and day by day till the ultimate on Sunday, July 26.