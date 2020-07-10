PDC Summer Series: Michael van Gerwen wins second title in three days | Darts News





MVG is at his good greatest in Milton Keynes this week forward of the Matchplay

Michael van Gerwen has continued his blistering begin to post-lockdown darts, as he gained his second Players Championship occasion in the house of three days.

The Green Machine has roared into life, after virtually 4 months away from the limelight after he declined an invite to compete on the PDC Home Tour.

The world No 1 backed up Wednesday’s victory with an superior procession to the title by beating Alan Tabern, Kim Huybrechts, Robert Collins, James Wade, Chris Dobey, Jeff Smith and Jose De Sousa.

‘The Special One’ produced superior performances all through the day, posting averages of 109.3, 94.7, 107.4, 105.9, 102.1, and 105.7 en path to the decider.

And it appeared like he was going to cap a powerful day’s work when he took a 2-Zero lead in the ultimate. However, MVG discovered his groove and rattled off six consecutive legs to take management of the tie, ultimately successful 8-Three with a 102.5 common.

The win sees him make amends for his shock defeat to Maik Kuivenhoven in the final 32 on Thursday.

It was the third day after the game’s resumption, after Ryan Joyce shocked Dave Chisnall in Thursday’s remaining.

One of the tales of the day was the performances of Canadian star Jeff Smith. ‘The Silencer’ launched into a giant-killing run, accounting for Nathan Aspinall and Peter Wright en path to the semi-final. However, he eventual crashed out when he met MVG in the penultimate stage.

There had been some early upsets on Friday, with Premier League chief Glen Durrant dropping to Gavin Carlin, Gary Anderson falling to Ryan Murray, and Rob Cross defeated by Mickey Mansell.

Not for the primary time this week, world quantity three Gerwyn Price began at a searing tempo, solely to expire of steam. The Iceman overcame Luke Humphries and Martin Atkins with out dropping a single leg, earlier than dispatching of Ryan Searle with a 103.Four common. However, he was unable to maintain these ranges, as he fell to the spectacular De Sousa in the final 16.

Summer Series 3 – Last 16 Results Last 16 Jose De Sousa 6-3 Gerwyn Price Stephen Bunting 6-3 Ryan Murray Daryl Gurney 6-1 Ryan Meikle Ian White 6-2 Jonny Clayton Peter Wright 6-4 Jermaine Wattimena Jeff Smith 6-1 Mike De Decker Chris Dobey 6-4 Dimitri Van den Bergh Michael van Gerwen 6-2 James Wade Quarter-Finals Jose De Sousa 6-2 Stephen Bunting Daryl Gurney 6-0 Ian White Jeff Smith 6-3 Peter Wright Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Chris Dobey Semi-Finals Jose De Sousa 7-3 Daryl Gurney Michael van Gerwen 7-4 Jeff Smith Final Michael van Gerwen 8-3 Jose De Sousa

The motion continues on Saturday, with the fourth of the 5 consecutive Players Championship occasions that sign the resumption in play.

Darts is again on Sky Sports in July, with 9 days of protection from the World Matchplay getting underway on Saturday, July 18, and each day till the ultimate on Sunday, July 26.