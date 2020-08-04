PDC launches Women’s Series with places at World Darts Championship on offer | Darts News





Fallon Sherrock starred at the 2019/20 World Darts Championship

The PDC will stage a four-event Women’s Series in October 2020 in which players will have the chance to qualify for both the World Darts Championship and the Grand Slam of Darts.

Two places in the 2020/21 World Championship will be on offer for female players based on prize money won across the four events to be held on October 17-18 in Cannock.

The mini-tour will replace the two separate qualifying tournaments for the World Championship which have been staged over the past two years, offering £20,000 prize money in total across the four events.

Ahead of the four PDC Women’s Series events, a separate, free-to-enter Grand Slam of Darts Qualifier will be staged on Friday October 16, offering one place in November’s tournament.

More to follow…

Darts is back on Sky Sports later this month, as the Premier League returns with six consecutive nights of action getting…