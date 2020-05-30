PDC Home Tour: Rob Cross qualifies for semi-finals | Darts News





Former world champion Rob Cross confirmed his class

Although some large names could have faltered within the first spherical of the PDC Home Tour, the high-profile gamers who did qualify are actually making their mark within the Play-Offs.

Rob Cross joined fellow prime seeds Gary Anderson and Dave Chisnall within the final eight, topping his group on Saturday evening.

The reigning World Matchplay champion confirmed all his class as he was too robust for Ryan Searle and Daniel Larsson. He misplaced the ultimate sport of the night to Luke Woodhouse, however had already wrapped up prime spot.

PDC Home Tour – Saturday’s outcomes (Group Five) Rob Cross 6-3 Daniel Larsson Ryan Searle 6-4 Luke Woodhouse Daniel Larsson 6-5 Luke Woodhouse Rob Cross 6-4 Ryan Searle Ryan Searle 6-4 Daniel Larsson Luke Woodhouse 6-5 Rob Cross

PDC Home Tour Play-Offs – Group Five Table Pts Legs +/- 1. Rob Cross 4 +4 2. Ryan Searle 4 +2 3. Luke Woodhouse 2 -2 4. Daniel Larsson 2 -4

Cross bought off to the right begin with a 6-Three victory over Larsson. However, maybe the scoreline flattered Voltage because the Swede was solely damaged as soon as. Nonetheless, the Premier League star took full benefit when offered with alternatives, and was completely environment friendly on doubles.

Heavy Metal took the spoils within the night’s second encounter, beating Woodhouse 6-4. It was finely poised at 4-4, however Searle discovered one other gear, hitting a 146 checkout earlier than registering an 11-darter to get the win with a 99 common.

Larsson then saved his hopes alive, beating Woodhouse 6-5 after trailing 3-5.

In a top-of-the-table conflict, Voltage overcame double-trouble to finally pin a stress D4 for a 6-Four win.

Searle needed to win his ultimate sport in opposition to Larsson to present himself an opportunity of progressing, but additionally wanted to present himself a lift with a beneficial leg distinction. He bought the win, however the 6-Four scoreline meant Cross solely wanted three legs in his ultimate sport of the evening.

Voltage did not encounter a lot drama, taking a 3-2 result in affirm his spot within the semi-final. From there, he eased up and Woodhouse bowed out on a excessive, claiming an in the end meaningless victory.

The motion continues on Sunday evening, with Chris Dobey headlining a tightly-packed group.

PDC Home Tour – newest teams Sunday Monday Tuesday Joe Cullen Nathan Aspinall Jonny Clayton Chris Dobey Jamie Hughes Max Hopp Jeff Smith Jose De Sousa Carl Wilkinson Martijn Kleermaker Jesús Noguera Scott Waites

