PDC Home Tour Play-Offs: Jose De Sousa keeps on surprising 18 months into PDC life | Darts News





Jose De Sousa is in motion on the PDC Home Tour on Monday evening, hoping to construct on a powerful begin to life as knowledgeable

Jose de Sousa would not have a favorite double, which is maybe becoming for a participant who depends on intuition, urge for food and affection for darts that has powered him over the past 18 months.

“All the doubles are important,” he tells Sky Sports with a smile whereas exhibiting us his darts from house set-up – Zoom can do wonders for a digital interview.

“I don’t think about averages, they help to win but I only think about what I have to do. A friend of mine said, the triples are to run away and the doubles are to win the money.”

It’s a easy method to a easy sport and such is De Sousa’s scoring energy the common is often fairly good too. That method nearly makes for some outstanding ending makes an attempt, and scoring.

Needing 120 towards Michael van Gerwen on the Gibraltar Darts Trophy, he took purpose at three double tops. Having missed the primary he promptly went on to hit two treble 20s and bust his rating.

There is extra to De Sousa than maverick scoring and an unorthodox method to doubling – though they’ve helped make the Portuguese, who resides in Madrid together with his Spanish spouse, one thing of a social media sensation together with his method to the ending levels of a leg.

Ahead of his return to motion in Monday’s PDC Home Tour Play-Offs, and fewer than a yr on from turning skilled, De Sousa spoke candidly on how darts has turn out to be his life.

“Five or six years in the past I did not have a job, and was simply working for six months with my boss, making kitchens.

“I went to Q-School, I gained my card and made the circuit. At first issues weren’t going too effectively however then my sponsors made new barrels, new flights and I began to get stronger and stronger.

“I am very happy now, everything is going very well. I can’t wait for this situation to be over to be playing in competitions again.”

Darts is a sport synonymous with late bloomers, though once they come from the Iberian peninsula it serves solely to underline the game’s more and more world enchantment.

Portugal and Spain should not darting hotbeds, so the place did all of it start? Unsurprisingly it is the soft-tip model of the sport which additionally offers a proof for these quirky finishes.

“I played soft tip for about 26 years, but steel tip darts for just two or three years,” says De Sousa.

“Now I simply observe steel-tip and I’m practising six hours a day as a result of it’s now my job and I’m taking it very severely.

“There is a very big difference between them. In soft tip when I throw the darts, it went where I wanted it to go, in steel darts it is different and needs more hard work.”

Of these 26 years, solely two have concerned enjoying common metal tip darts. His soft-tip success was outstanding. The tough estimate is from 60 finals reached, 54 titles had been gained and, on the uncommon event again then that he did throw metal darts, resulted in a few appearances on the World Championships as a regional qualifier.

In January 2019, the Portuguese thrower generally known as ‘The Special One’ headed to Germany for European Q-School and the possibility to win his two-year enjoying rights.

De Sousa made historical past by changing into the primary Portuguese winner of a PDC occasion final yr

It wasn’t his first try at Q-School, that got here in 2017 when his cumulative effort throughout the 4 days was not sufficient, however two years later he was again and this time his consistency paid off.

Over 4 days in Germany, he reached one quarter-final and together with three runs to the final 32, it was sufficient to complete sixth on the European Qualifying Order of Merit and safe his card.

Those first six months final yr had been robust, not incomes sufficient by way of darts and never working as he tried to make the game his dwelling. It’s stood him in good stead for the present hiatus within the sport.

The 46-year-old had been working as a kitchen fitter, one thing that has turn out to be useful when erected a darts from house set-up that features a very fetching cupboard for the board that he created himself.

“I really like Peter Wright and Gary Anderson – they’re gents. I’ve a fantastic relationship with Peter, he at all times speaks very effectively with me, I’ve crushed him twice and he had nothing however good phrases and respect for me.” Jose De Sousa on his darting heroes

He wasn’t the primary nor would be the final to battle with the tough however comprehensible battle of working life and attempting to make it as knowledgeable.

“In January Jose rang and told me I am quitting my job to go full-time. My boss is building somewhere where I can practice and that’s what I am going to do,” De Sousa’s darts supervisor Mac Elkin tells us.

It’s gone higher than he has imagined and regardless of nonetheless being a relative novice on the Tour he has earned £68,750 in prize cash and gained two rating titles since gaining his Tour Card in January final yr.

Despite the early struggles there have been indicators. A run to the final 16 in his third Pro Tour occasion and a primary match win at a premier rating event got here earlier than March.

More Pro Tour runs together with wins over Rob Cross, Kim Huybrechts, Vincent van der Voort and Michael Smith adopted in addition to qualification for his first European Tour occasion in Denmark.

Having reached the quarter-finals with a win over Daryl Gurney he was pipped in a last-leg decider by Chris Dobey however the time had come for a call and that decision to his supervisor.

With kitchen-fitting to 1 facet, sponsorship offers signed and 6 hours’ observe a day, the impact was nearly instantaneous. By the top of June he had reached his first Pro Tour last, crushed by James Wade having crushed Nathan Aspinall on his run to his second largest pay-day as a participant.

Five occasions later he was a champion, changing into the primary Portuguese participant to win a PDC title, and he did it the onerous approach. A 7-Three win over Peter Wright within the semi-final was adopted by an 8-1 demolition of Gerwyn Price within the last to say the £10,000 winner’s prize.

Another title adopted a month later as his run of kind earned him a spot on the Players Championship finals and the World Championship – the latter because of his performances as knowledgeable slightly than a regional qualifier.

He produced arguably essentially the most spectacular efficiency of the primary section of the Home Tour and on Monday he faces Nathan Aspinall, Jesus Noguera and Jamie Hughes for a spot within the second semi-final group.

“I have watched almost all the games, it’s good fun because at least it is some way for us to play against each other,” he says.

“It’s not straightforward, but it surely’s the identical for everybody – enjoying in your own home you’re the favorite, like a soccer group enjoying at house.

“I think I have shown that I have a game like the top players and I hope I can continue to do it. I have played against Jamie and Nathan but it is not always the same and Nathan is the favourite – but if I play like the first stage I think I have a chance.”

De Sousa recorded an ideal three wins from three within the opening section

There have been no official tournaments, bar the PDC Home Tour, since mid-March and for these gamers additional down the rankings the Pro and European Tours supply rating factors and prize cash to make the large TV tournaments.

“I think when I play on the bigger stage I need to relax a little bit more, maybe when I can do that I will become a dangerous player,” says De Sousa.

“I haven’t received anything since March, just the appearances for the Home Tour, I am living on the money that I have won in the past, so I hope that it is over soon.”

De Sousa has but to actually make his mark in these. A win over James Richardson on the Players Championship finals final November and Brian Raban within the 2019 UK Open each got here on the secondary levels in Minehead, whereas his three Alexandra Palace appearances are but to yield a victory.

“I’ve the identical dream as each participant and it’s to win the World Championship, Right now I do know it’s a little bit distant for me however I’m working onerous to get a sport to win the World Championship.

“There are many massive tournaments to play in and to win, just like the World Matchplay, Grand Prix and UK Open. Right now I’m inside to qualify for them and I hope that we will.

“I want to play for Portugal in the World Cup, we are working for that. I’ve played for Spain but Portugal is my nation.”

Now ranked 59th on this planet, the ambition for De Sousa is that of many different gamers and given his outstanding climb and dedication the sky could be the restrict.

