PDC Home Tour Play-Offs: Jonny Clayton claims last semi-final spot ahead of Scott Waites | Darts News





Jonny Clayton was in excellent type as he booked his place within the semi-finals

A rampant Jonny Clayton secured the last semi-final spot of the Home Tour on Tuesday as he fended off competitors from Scott Waites in Group Eight of the playoffs.

The Ferret, the group’s highest-ranked participant at world No 15, set the tone when he was made to work for his win over former two-time BDO world champion Waites. Clayton adopted it up with victories over German No 1 Max Hopp and world No 89 Carl Wilkinson, who had been distinctive on his solution to successful Night 13 earlier within the match.

Scotty 2 Hotty utilized some stress as he dropped only one leg throughout convincing wins over Wilkinson and Hopp, however there was no stopping 2020 Premier League challenger Clayton.

“I’m a happy man,” stated Clayton. “To be honest, there’s eight good players and at the end of the day, we’re all going to battle it out for a spot on the last night.”

PDC Home Tour – Tuesday’s outcomes (Group Eight) Jonny Clayton 6-3 Scott Waites Max Hopp 6-3 Carl Wilkinson Scott Waites 6-0 Carl Wilkinson Jonny Clayton 6-3 Max Hopp Max Hopp 1-6 Scott Waites Carl Wilkinson 2-6 Jonny Clayton

Group Eight – ultimate standings Pts Legs +/- (1) Jonny Clayton 6 10 (2) Scott Waites 4 8 (3) Max Hopp 2 -5 (4) Carl Wilkinson 0 -13

Clayton, a semi-finalist at this yr’s UK Open, overcame a robust Waites 6-Three within the opening recreation of the evening after giving up an early two-leg lead earlier than pulling away with the pair degree at three apiece. Such was the standard on present that the pair produced six 180s between them in addition to a 177 go to, whereas winner Clayton averaged a formidable 104.

It was Hopp that claimed recreation two with a 6-Three win over Wilkinson, the pair averaging within the 80s all through a contest that teased some spectacular ending at occasions. Having discovered himself 3-Zero down, Wilkinson carved a manner again into the match with consecutive legs earlier than Hopp restored his three-leg benefit.

The German, enjoying with new darts and at a faster tempo than normal, misplaced only one extra leg earlier than successful the race to 6 in a matchup that had seen him threaten a nine-darter and a bunch of ton-plus checkouts.

Wilkinson’s probabilities of progressing and his admirable Home Tour marketing campaign have been each over in recreation three when he suffered a 6-Zero whitewash by the hands of fellow Yorkshireman Waites.

An excellent Clayton averaged 102 as he went prime of the group with a hard-fought 6-Three over Hopp, who fired six 180s within the match. The Welshman began in model as he responded to a Hopp most with a 177 go to to go away himself 32 for a 1-Zero lead, with the 2 males buying and selling the opening 4 legs.

Hopp produced a classy 126 checkout for a game-high 12-dart leg to make it 3-3, however could not include Clayton as he made it 4-Three with visits of 180, 140 and 165 to go away himself 16. He then claimed two decisive legs, together with an eighth that noticed him pin double 10 after Hopp had bust.

Waites stayed inside touching distance of prime spot with a 6-1 win over Hopp within the penultimate recreation of the evening, realizing qualification can be his have been Wilkinson in a position to beat Clayton within the ultimate match – in no way a straightforward feat.

Having overwhelmed Wilkinson 6-Zero earlier within the evening, Waites made it 10 successive legs by constructing a 4-Zero lead earlier than sealing the factors three legs later. It marked a Home Tour farewell to Hopp, who undoubtedly displayed his potential transferring ahead.

Despite going 1-Zero down, Clayton finally wrapped up the group towards Wilkinson with a deciding 12-dart leg to win 6-2 and full the clear sweep.

PDC Home Tour Play Offs Semi-Final Group One Semi-Final Group Two Jelle Klaasen Rob Cross Mike De Decker Joe Cullen Gary Anderson Nathan Aspinall Dave Chisnall Jonny Clayton to be performed Wednesday June 3 to be performed Thursday June 4

Group One, scheduled for June 3, will see former two-time World Champion Gary Anderson tackle 2019 Grand Prix finalist Dave Chisnall, former BDO World Champion Jelle Klaasen and 2020 European Q School winner Mike De Decker.

Former UK Open winner Nathan Aspinall will then come up towards former World Championship and World Matchplay champion Rob Cross, 2019 Masters quarter-finalist Joe Cullen and Clayton in Group Two on Thursday, June 4.

