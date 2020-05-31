PDC Home Tour Play Offs: Joe Cullen pips Jeff Smith to claim semi-final spot | Darts News



















A glance again on the story of the sixth evening of the PDC Home Tour Play-Offs, battled out by Joe Cullen, Chris Dobey, Jeff Smith and Martijn Kleermaker

A few months in the past Joe Cullen was struggling for darting motivation, however having performed extra of the PDC Home Tour than anybody, he recorded one other excellent night’s work to attain the semi-final stage of the Play-Offs.

The Rockstar, ranked 16th on the earth, beat Canada’s Jeff Smith in a winner-takes-all contest to finish Sunday’s Group Six on prime of the pile – birthday boy Chris Dobey relegated to third spot with Holland’s Martijn Kleermaker ending backside.

Cullen and Smith each booked their place within the second section with three wins from three, however for Cullen it had been a second chunk of the cherry having been edged out on Night 20 by Ryan Murray.

Both males kicked off the night with two wins from two that means Bradford and New Brunswick went head to head to be part of Rob Cross within the second semi-final group and after a nip and tuck contest, Cullen and Yorkshire took the bragging rights with a 6-Four win rounding off an entertaining night.

“I have never been a fan of ‘competitive’ practice but I am playing alright and the Home Tour has been a big positive for me,” mentioned Cullen.

“I felt like Jeff was coming on strong and I was hanging on a bit but I got there in the end.”

Group Six – last standings Pts Legs +/- (1) Joe Cullen 6 +6 (2) Jeff Smith 4 +4 (3) Chris Dobey 2 -3 (4) Martin Kleermaker 0 -7

PDC Home Tour – Sundays Group Six outcomes Joe Cullen 6-3 Martijn Kleermaker Chris Dobey 1-6 Jeff Smith Martijn Kleermaker 5-6 Jeff Smith Joe Cullen 6-5 Chris Dobey Chris Dobey 6-3 Martijn Kleermaker Jeff Smith 6-4 Joe Cullen

Cullen stretched his successful run to seven with a win over Kleermaker within the first match of the evening. While he by no means matched the highs of Group 31 the place a 106 common throughout the night noticed him develop into the penultimate participant to attain the second section, he was nonetheless too sturdy for the Dutchman.

World No 20 Dobey was the favorite to progress however he was up towards it early on as a ruthless Smith was in no temper for birthday items. Clinical ending and a 100 common from the Canadian was sufficient for a 6-1 win as Dobey rued missed alternatives and was left with a mountain to climb after a heavy defeat.

Smith, the 2016 BDO World Championship runner-up, stayed on to common simply over 97 and battle again from 5-2 down to finish Kleermaker’s hopes, the Dutchman lacking three match darts within the last match of the competition.

Despite celebrating his 30th birthday, Chris Dobey had little to cheer as he failed to dwell up to his pre-night billing because the favorite

Dobey and Cullen returned for a pivotal contest. The pair are separated by simply 4 spots within the rankings and Cullen, at 16, was to prevail in a high-class encounter that see-sawed each methods and featured a number of 12 and 13 dart legs.

Cullen’s victory meant it could be a straight shoot-out between himself and Smith and after Dobey ensured his birthday completed on a excessive observe with a 6-Three win over Kleermaker it was sport on to be part of Cross within the semi-final.

There was little to select between the pair, with Cullen’s quick begin giving him a 3-1 lead, taking out mixture finishes of 92 and 93 whereas Smith was left ready on double 18. But the Canadian, throwing from his boss’ purpose-built oche on the storage the place they work, chipped away and proved the higher participant over the closing legs.

But having been so scientific in his early matches, Smith frittered away modifications and Cullen made him pay, finally sealing the win with a spectacular pair of double 19s for a 95 check-out and a 6-Four win.

PDC Home Tour Play Offs Semi-Final Group One Semi-Final Group Two Jelle Klaasen Rob Cross Mike De Decker Joe Cullen Gary Anderson Dave Chisnall to be performed Wednesday June 3 to be performed Thursday June 4

Cullen’s win means 4 of the world’s prime 16 are into the final eight the place two semi-final teams of 4 will assist resolve who goes ahead to subsequent Friday’s Championship last.

Semi-Final Group One shall be headlined by Gary Anderson and Dave Chisnall, whereas Mike De Decker and Jelle Klaasen will be part of them within the chase for the 2 locations in subsequent Friday’s Championship Group.

The motion continues on Monday when both Nathan Aspinall, Jose De Sousa, Jamie Hughes or Jesus Noguera will be part of Cullen and Cross within the second semi-final group.

PDC Home Tour – Remaining Play-Offs teams Monday Tuesday Nathan Aspinall Jonny Clayton Jamie Hughes Max Hopp Jose De Sousa Carl Wilkinson Jesús Noguera Scott Waites

