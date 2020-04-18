PDC Home Tour: Luke Woodhouse wins night two with nine-dart finish the highlight | Darts News



















Luke Woodhouse produced an unbelievable nine-dart finish in his PDC Home Tour match in opposition to Gerwyn Price

Luke Woodhouse fired the first PDC Home Tour nine-darter on his solution to topping Group Two and knocking out world No 3 Gerwyn Price on Saturday night.

The world No 57 was in good kind all through the second night of motion, the excessive level an excellent nine-dart leg to take a 4-Zero lead in opposition to the Iceman in the fourth match of the night.

Woodhouse accomplished a 5-Zero rout of Price, averaging 114 in the course of, earlier than staying on to play Rowby-John Rodriguez the place he wanted simply a few legs to make sure he couldn’t be surpassed even in defeat.

As it was Woodhouse, who knocked Michael Smith out of the World Championship at Alexandra Palace in December, ran out a 5-2 winner to seal an ideal three wins from three matches.

It means for the second night in succession a shock winner tops the group, Woodhouse becoming a member of world No 60 Jamie Lewis, who knocked out Peter Wright on Friday, in making the second section.

