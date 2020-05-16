PDC Home Tour: Gary Anderson tops group in style | Darts News

The activity continues Sunday night – view it reside on the Sky Sports application

Last Updated: 16/05/20 10: 09 pm

Anderson won all 3 video games remarkably

Gary Anderson revealed himself on the PDC Home Tour in some style on Saturday evening, going down simply 4 legs en course to a tidy move in Group 30.

The Flying Scotsman had actually originally taken out of the event because of a weak WiFi link, yet at some point conquered his technological troubles to participate.

It deserved the delay as he dished out a masterclass, seeing off Dirk van Duijvenbode, Dimitri Van den Bergh and also Kim Huybrechts in style.

PDC Home Tour – Saturday’s components (Group 30)

Gary Anderson 5-1 Dirk van Duijvenbode
Dimitri Van den Bergh 2-5 Kim Huybrechts
Dirk van Duijvenbode 3-5 Kim Huybrechts
Gary Anderson 5-1 Dimitri Van den Bergh
Dimitri Van den Bergh 5-0 Dirk van Duijvenbode
Kim Huybrechts 2-5 Gary Anderson

The two-time globe champ left to the most effective feasible beginning, keeping one’s cool on increases to see off the Dutchman 5-1.

Huybrechts after that out-gunned his compatriot Van den Bergh on a 5-2 scoreline. The previous Premier League celebrity stormed right into a 3-1 lead, striking 10 and also 11- darters. His racking up wound down, yet it was still sufficient to see him over the line.

‘The Hurricane’ after that backed it up with a 5-3 success over the ‘Titan’. Van Duijvenbode flaunted a better standard than his challenger for the 2nd event on the night, once again wound up on the shedding side.

A 5-1 win for Anderson over the ‘Dream-Maker’ after that established a face-off with Huybrechts to choose that tops the group.

It was a straight shootout, yet it emerged early there was just mosting likely to be one victor. The Belgian celebrity bordered the initial leg, yet from there Anderson took control. Winning 3 legs on the bounce, the World Cup victor after that confiscated a 5-2 to success to relocate right into the last 32.

PDC Home Tour – The Winners

Group One – Jamie LewisGroup Nine – Martijn KleermakerGroup 17 – Damon HetaGroup 25 – Jose De Sousa
Group Two – Luke WoodhouseGroup Ten – Nathan AspinallGroup 18 – Stephen BuntingGroup 26 – Mike De Decker
Group Three – Dave ChisnallGroup 11 – Alan TabernGroup 19 – Glen DurrantGroup 27 – Scott Waites
Group Four – Geert NentjesGroup 12 – Max HoppGroup 20 – Ryan MurrayGroup 28 – Luke Humphries
Group Five – Nick KennyGroup 13 – Carl WilkinsonGroup 21 – Rob CrossGroup 29 – Cristo Reyes
Group Six – Ryan SearleGroup 14 – Chris DobeyGroup 22 – Jesus NogueraGroup 30 – Gary Anderson
Group Seven – Jelle KlaasenGroup 15 – Darren WebsterGroup 23 – Daniel Larsson
Group Eight – Jonny ClaytonGroup 16 – Jeff SmithGroup 24 – Jamie Hughes

There are 2 continuing to be areas up for grabs in the following stage of the competitors, with the last 2 first-round teams happening on Sunday and alsoMonday There’s no lack of heavyweights in the quest, with Gerwyn Price and also Peter Wright headlining the activity.

PDC Home Tour – most recent validated teams

SundayMonday
Gerwyn PricePeter Wright
Bradley BrooksAdam Hunt
Joe CullenKrzysztof Ratajski
Keegan BrownJustin Pipe

