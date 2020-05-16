PDC Home Tour: Gary Anderson tops group in style | Darts News





Anderson won all 3 video games remarkably

Gary Anderson revealed himself on the PDC Home Tour in some style on Saturday evening, going down simply 4 legs en course to a tidy move in Group 30.

The Flying Scotsman had actually originally taken out of the event because of a weak WiFi link, yet at some point conquered his technological troubles to participate.

It deserved the delay as he dished out a masterclass, seeing off Dirk van Duijvenbode, Dimitri Van den Bergh and also Kim Huybrechts in style.

PDC Home Tour – Saturday’s components (Group 30) Gary Anderson 5-1 Dirk van Duijvenbode Dimitri Van den Bergh 2-5 Kim Huybrechts Dirk van Duijvenbode 3-5 Kim Huybrechts Gary Anderson 5-1 Dimitri Van den Bergh Dimitri Van den Bergh 5-0 Dirk van Duijvenbode Kim Huybrechts 2-5 Gary Anderson

The two-time globe champ left to the most effective feasible beginning, keeping one’s cool on increases to see off the Dutchman 5-1.

Huybrechts after that out-gunned his compatriot Van den Bergh on a 5-2 scoreline. The previous Premier League celebrity stormed right into a 3-1 lead, striking 10 and also 11- darters. His racking up wound down, yet it was still sufficient to see him over the line.

‘The Hurricane’ after that backed it up with a 5-3 success over the ‘Titan’. Van Duijvenbode flaunted a better standard than his challenger for the 2nd event on the night, once again wound up on the shedding side.

A 5-1 win for Anderson over the ‘Dream-Maker’ after that established a face-off with Huybrechts to choose that tops the group.

It was a straight shootout, yet it emerged early there was just mosting likely to be one victor. The Belgian celebrity bordered the initial leg, yet from there Anderson took control. Winning 3 legs on the bounce, the World Cup victor after that confiscated a 5-2 to success to relocate right into the last 32.

PDC Home Tour – The Winners Group One – Jamie Lewis Group Nine – Martijn Kleermaker Group 17 – Damon Heta Group 25 – Jose De Sousa Group Two – Luke Woodhouse Group Ten – Nathan Aspinall Group 18 – Stephen Bunting Group 26 – Mike De Decker Group Three – Dave Chisnall Group 11 – Alan Tabern Group 19 – Glen Durrant Group 27 – Scott Waites Group Four – Geert Nentjes Group 12 – Max Hopp Group 20 – Ryan Murray Group 28 – Luke Humphries Group Five – Nick Kenny Group 13 – Carl Wilkinson Group 21 – Rob Cross Group 29 – Cristo Reyes Group Six – Ryan Searle Group 14 – Chris Dobey Group 22 – Jesus Noguera Group 30 – Gary Anderson Group Seven – Jelle Klaasen Group 15 – Darren Webster Group 23 – Daniel Larsson Group Eight – Jonny Clayton Group 16 – Jeff Smith Group 24 – Jamie Hughes

There are 2 continuing to be areas up for grabs in the following stage of the competitors, with the last 2 first-round teams happening on Sunday and alsoMonday There’s no lack of heavyweights in the quest, with Gerwyn Price and also Peter Wright headlining the activity.

PDC Home Tour – most recent validated teams Sunday Monday Gerwyn Price Peter Wright Bradley Brooks Adam Hunt Joe Cullen Krzysztof Ratajski Keegan Brown Justin Pipe

