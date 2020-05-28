PDC Home Tour: Gary Anderson produces his brilliant best to top group | Darts News





The Flying Scotsman had the group nearly wrapped up earlier than his remaining sport of the evening

Two-time world champ Gary Anderson produced his top type in a thoroughly-impressive exhibiting to top Group Three of the PDC Home Tour play-offs.

The Flying Scotsman dropped simply six legs, as he ruthlessly took care of enterprise to be a part of Jelle Klaasen and Mike De Decker within the semi-finals.

Reigning world youth champ Luke Humphries hoped to again up his shock Premier League victory over Anderson from earlier this 12 months, however was swept apart by the 49-year-old.

PDC Home Tour – Thursday’s outcomes (Group Three) Gary Anderson 6-2 Nick Kenny Luke Humphries 6-2 Jamie Lewis Nick Kenny 4-6 Jamie Lewis Gary Anderson 6-1 Luke Humphries Luke Humphries 6-1 Nick Kenny Jamie Lewis 3-6 Gary Anderson

The Flying Scotsman bought off to an ideal begin, seeing off Nick Kenny 6-2 within the pair’s first-ever assembly.

Ahead of the second sport, Humphries bumped into technical difficulties. When his wifi reception did ultimately return, it was definitely worth the wait as he placed on a scoring exhibition to seal a 6-2 win with a 100.7 common.

Former World Championship semi-finalist Lewis then stayed afloat, holding off a Kenny comeback for a 6-Four victory.

In a top-of-the-table conflict, Anderson then placed on a surprising show, averaging 110 in a 6-1 romp in opposition to Humphries to seize management of the group.

The Premier League’s first profitable ‘challenger’ was left scratching his head, as he had averaged 102 himself. Nonetheless, he regrouped shortly and mathematically saved his hopes alive with a 6-1 victory, sealing the take care of a 117 checkout.

But Anderson solely had to win a single leg on this remaining sport of the evening, and he took care of enterprise within the opening salvo. He kicked on, and picked up a 6-Three victory to end off a tidy night’s work.

Group Three remaining standings Pts Legs +/- (1) Gary Anderson 6 +12 (2) Luke Humphries 4 +4 (3) Jamie Lewis 2 -5 (4) Nick Kenny 0 -11

The motion continues on Friday evening, with Dave Chisnall and Darren Webster headlining Group Four.

PDC Home Tour – newest teams Friday Saturday Sunday Monday Tuesday Dave Chisnall Rob Cross Joe Cullen Nathan Aspinall Jonny Clayton Darren Webster Ryan Searle Chris Dobey Jamie Hughes Max Hopp Geert Nentjes Luke Woodhouse Jeff Smith Jose De Sousa Carl Wilkinson Damon Heta Daniel Larsson Martijn Kleermaker Jesús Noguera Scott Waites

