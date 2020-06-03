PDC Home Tour: Gary Anderson and Dave Chisnall feature in Group One of the semi-finals | Darts News





Anderson and Chisnall will renew their rivalry in Wednesday’s first semi-final group

Two-time world champion and five-time main finalist Dave Chisnall will headline Wednesday’s first semi-final group, which additionally options former BDO world champion Jelle Klaasen and proficient Belgian Mike De Decker.

The aforementioned quartet got here by way of their Play-Off teams final week to safe their place in the final eight, and the prime two from Wednesday’s motion will progress to Friday’s Championship group, the place the inaugural winner might be topped.

Anderson is the solitary PDC main winner to feature in the first semi-final group, after Peter Wright and Glen Durrant had been dumped out on the opening two nights of the Play-Offs by Klaasen and De Decker respectively.

The unpredictable nature of the event was significantly distinguished in its infancy, however as the huge names emerge to reaffirm their pedigree, we look at Wednesday’s semi-final line-up…

Jelle Klaasen

Klaasen has made a promising begin to 2020 following a tough few years marred by damage

Klaasen’s path to the semi-finals Group Seven outcomes Play-Off outcomes Klaasen 5-2 Carlin Klaasen 5-6 Reyes Klaasen 5-3 Clemens Klaasen 6-4 Murray Klaasen 4-5 Meikle Klaasen 6-1 Wright

Klaasen grew to become the first man to guide his place in the final eight courtesy of an emphatic 6-1 success in opposition to world champion Peter Wright in Group One of the Home Tour Play-Offs.

The Dutchman progressed by way of the first section by way of legs distinction, defeating rising German star Gabriel Clemens to edge out Ryan Meikle on Night Seven and affirm his place in the final 32.

0:46 Jelle Klassen defeats Peter Wright 5-1 in the closing match of the evening to achieve the semi-finals of the PDC Home Tour Jelle Klassen defeats Peter Wright 5-1 in the closing match of the evening to achieve the semi-finals of the PDC Home Tour

After succumbing 6-5 to Cristo Reyes in a gruelling affair, ‘The Cobra’ noticed off Ryan Murray earlier than demolishing an out-of-sorts Wright in a decisive showdown to topple the Scot in the closing reckoning.

Klaasen confirmed indicators of a resurgence with a run to the UK Open quarter-finals simply previous to lockdown. The 35-year-old defeated Gary Anderson throughout that run and a repeat efficiency on Wednesday would go away him poised to progress to the closing 4.

Mike De Decker

De Decker has been one of the shock packages of the PDC Home Tour

De Decker’s path to the semi-finals Group 12 Results Group 26 Results Play-Off Results De Decker 5-3 Hopp De Decker 3-5 Atkins De Decker 5-6 Bunting De Decker 2-5 Whitehead De Decker 5-1 Whitehead De Decker 6-5 Tabern De Decker 3-5 Hopp De Decker 5-2 Brown De Decker 6-4 Durrant De Decker 5-1 Whitehead

The mercurial Belgian has been one of the shock packages of the Home Tour and is the lowest-ranked participant left in the occasion – at the moment occupying 99th place on the PDC Order of Merit.

The 24-year-old was a runner-up to Max Hopp on Night 12, however he was one of a number of gamers to capitalise on a second alternative and edged out Steve Brown by way of legs distinction to prevail on Night 26.

2:08 A glance again at the story of the second evening of the PDC Home Tour Play-Offs, which included former BDO big-hitters Stephen Bunting and Glen Durrant A glance again at the story of the second evening of the PDC Home Tour Play-Offs, which included former BDO big-hitters Stephen Bunting and Glen Durrant

De Decker was a rank outsider in Group Two of the Play-Offs – pitted in opposition to former BDO world champions Glen Durrant and Stephen Bunting, plus wily veteran Alan Tabern.

However, ‘The Real Deal’ displayed the kind of high quality that has seen him scoop three Development Tour titles, recovering from a 6-5 reverse in opposition to ‘The Bullet’ to beat each Tabern and Durrant to guide his semi-final spot.

PDC Home Tour Last Eight – Group One fixtures Gary Anderson v Mike De Decker Dave Chisnall v Jelle Klaasen Mike De Decker v Jelle Klaasen Gary Anderson v Dave Chisnall Dave Chisnall v Mike De Decker Jelle Klaasen v Gary Anderson

Gary Anderson

Anderson has conceded simply 10 legs in reaching the final eight – fewer than every other participant

Anderson’s path to the semi-finals Group 30 Results Play-Off Results Anderson 5-1 Van Duijvenbode Anderson 6-2 Kenny Anderson 5-1 Van den Bergh Anderson 6-1 Humphries Anderson 5-2 Okay Huybrechts Anderson 6-Three J Lewis

Anderson’s participation in the occasion was forged into severe doubt because of WiFi points, however he has loved remarkably serene progress since – dropping 10 legs in his six matches whereas sustaining a 100 per cent file.

The two-time world champion entered the fray on Night 30 and dropped 4 legs in disposing of Dirk van Duijvenbode and Belgian World Cup companions Dimitri Van den Bergh and Kim Huybrechts.

2:22 A glance again at the story of the third evening of the PDC Home Tour Play-Offs, which noticed two-time world champion Gary Anderson progress after profitable all three of his video games A glance again at the story of the third evening of the PDC Home Tour Play-Offs, which noticed two-time world champion Gary Anderson progress after profitable all three of his video games

Despite the emphatic nature of his development, the reigning World Cup champion wasn’t at his blistering greatest in the first section, however he upped the ante to some tune in the Play-Offs.

The Scot overcame Nick Kenny and Jamie Lewis in convincing style, whereas posting a whopping 110 common to thrash World Youth champion Luke Humphries 6-1. It was Anderson at his good greatest and if he can replicate that kind of type, he’ll take some stopping.

Dave Chisnall

Chisnall has been taking part in in a range of on-line tournaments all through lockdown

Chisnall’s path to the semi-finals Group Four Results Play-Off Results Chisnall 5-2 Waites Chisnall 5-6 Heta Chisnall 5-0 Dekker Chisnall 6-2 D Webster Chisnall 5-1 Worsley Chisnall 6-3 Nentjes

Chisnall is an everyday feature in the latter levels of main tournaments and he has impressed all through the Home Tour, claiming 5 wins from his six matches.

The St Helens star accomplished a clear sweep on Night Three, dropping simply three legs in overcoming Jan Dekker, Jonathan Worsley and two-time BDO world champion Scott Waites.

3:24 A glance again at the story of the forth evening of the PDC Home Tour Play-Offs, which noticed Dave Chisnall take the spoils in opposition to Darren Webster, Geert Nentjes and Damon Heta A glance again at the story of the forth evening of the PDC Home Tour Play-Offs, which noticed Dave Chisnall take the spoils in opposition to Darren Webster, Geert Nentjes and Damon Heta

He suffered a 6-5 defeat to Damon Heta in his opening Play-Off conflict, solely to rectify issues with wins over Darren Webster and Geert Nentjes to complete above the younger Dutchman by way of legs distinction.

Chisnall is famend for being one of the most prolific most hitters in world darts and he might want to produce that closely artillery in a gaggle that includes some of the sport’s greatest scorers.