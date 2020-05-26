PDC Home Tour: Colin Lloyd’s players to watch | Darts News







Luke Woodhouse pleased on the 2nd evening of the event

As the PDC Home Tour returns on Tuesday evening for the 2nd stage of activity Colin Lloyd considers 5 players to watch.

There have actually been 32 evenings of activity in the unique event, with each team victor advancing to the 2nd round.

Reflecting on the activity was the order of business on the current episode of The Darts Show podcast, as Colin Lloyd was signed up with by Home Tour speaker Dan Dawson.

But which players have attracted attention?

“In regards to the quality they have actually created, possibly Joe Cullen, Jos é de Sousa and also Luke Woodhouse,” stated Dawson.

“Woodhouse hit the nine-darter, Cullen averaged over 106 over the entire night, and de Sousa only lost one leg when he played his three games.”

1: 05 Woodhouse created an amazing nine-dart surface in his suit versus Gerwyn Price Woodhouse created an amazing nine-dart surface in his suit versus Gerwyn Price

The previous World Matchplay champ remained in contract.

“Cullen, de Sousa and Luke Woodhouse played fantastic,” he kept in mind. “My only worry for Luke is that was right at the very beginning. Hopefully he’s still been practising.”

Meanwhile, ‘Jaws’ selected a few other possible dark equines along with the heavyweights that will certainly operate over the coming days:

“Ryan Searle – I such as the appearance of RyanSearle He never ever appears to allowed himself down, that fella. He appears to toss well when it suggests a whole lot to him.

“Alan Tabern – we have actually still obtained the old guard. He played incredibly well when he survived his team.

“There’s no lots of people to keep an eye out for. You obtained the globe champ in Peter Wright, you have actually obtained Gary Anderson, a two-time globe champ. The globe is their oyster.

“I did like the look of de Sousa. He looked like he was all business. And Cullen. If I was going to pick two people, it’s Cullen and de Sousa for me.”

Joe Cullen created his leading type to see off Keegan Brown, Gerwyn Price and also Bradley Brooks

The activity returns at 7: 30 pm on Tuesday evening, with 2 globe champs at work; Peter Wright and also JelleKlaasen Snakebite and also the Cobra will certainly be taken part the team by Cristo Reyes and also RyanMurray Watch the activity reside on the Sky Sports application.

Check out daily Darts news on skysports.com/darts, our application for mobile phones and also our Twitter account @skysportsdarts.