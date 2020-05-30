PDC Home Tour: Chris Dobey hoping to celebrate 30th birthday in style | Darts News





‘Hollywood’ headlines the motion on Sunday night time

The coronavirus disaster could have curtailed Chris Dobey’s Premier League homecoming in Newcastle, however as ‘Hollywood’ returns to PDC Home Tour motion on Sunday, he’s hoping to celebrate his 30th birthday in style.

The lockdown interval has sparked uncertainty for a lot of gamers, though it has facilitated the emergence of a thriving on-line darts group.

Darting from dwelling, digital darts name it what you’ll however Chris Dobey has been attacking the idea all through lockdown.

The PDC Home Tour is on the forefront of the innovation and Dobey has indisputably purchased into the idea, having competed in a mess of on-line occasions over the previous months.

There have been a number of high-profile stars which have candidly mentioned their struggles with motivation throughout this hiatus, though Dobey has seized the chance to keep his match sharpness.

“At first I thought it would be a struggle, but I’ve been playing near enough every day in different competitions so it’s keeping me busy and I’m playing well again, so it’s all good,” Dobey instructed Sky Sports.

“I’ve been taking part in in numerous on-line tournaments. I received a few the North East occasions and there have been some huge entries as properly. The COVID Championship I misplaced in the semi-finals to Scott Waites and there have been various huge names in that as properly.

“I’ve also been playing every Saturday morning in an Australian competition. It’s got the likes of Michael Smith, Dave Chisnall, Simon Whitlock, Damon Heta and Corey Cadby, so it’s good practice and gives you something to do at this uncertain time.”

‘Darts At Home’ has additionally appealed to a wider demographic amid the latest absence of reside sport and it is given these decrease down the darting echelons an opportunity to grasp their second in the highlight.

The unpredictable nature of the occasions have contributed to its reputation and Dobey believes on-line darts will proceed to flourish even when normality is restored.

“Once this coronavirus hopefully dies down I feel a number of folks will hold it operating, as a result of it’s good enjoyable, you may get a very good group of lads collectively and you are able to do your personal little event.

“You’ve already got the set-up in your house now so there’s no reason why it can’t continue and the main thing is the match practice.”

There has been no scarcity of upsets on the Home Tour, with Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price, Michael Smith and James Wade all failing to progress by way of their respective teams on the first try.

The adorned quartet had been comparatively new to the idea, but Dobey featured in the inaugural ‘Darts At Home’ occasion prior to the inception of the Home Tour and believes familiarity has been an enormous issue.

“I practice at home regardless of whether or not I’m playing, so it isn’t new to me. I always like to keep my arm going when I’m back home anyway,” mentioned the world No 20.

“The likes of Peter Wright – they’re on the street close to sufficient 24/7 so it will likely be arduous for them to follow at dwelling.

“It’s just getting used to your own board. It is different for everybody but I’ve enjoyed it and I’ve not stopped practising.”

3:16 A glance again on the story of the 14th night time of the PDC Home Tour, which noticed Chris Dobey win the group A glance again on the story of the 14th night time of the PDC Home Tour, which noticed Chris Dobey win the group

The Bedlington-born star continues his Home Tour marketing campaign in Group Six of the Play-Offs on Sunday, the place he is pitted towards an in-form Joe Cullen, former Lakeside finalist Jeff Smith and rising Dutchman Martijn Kleermaker.

Cullen posted the best common of the event on Night 31 while Smith and Kleermaker each possess appreciable pedigree, but Dobey stays assured of marking his 30th birthday by sealing a semi-final spot.

“It would be a nice present! Obviously it wasn’t planned playing on my birthday, it’s just how the schedule fell. I’ll be prepared just the same as any other day,” Dobey continued.

“I feel I spoke to Adam Hunt when the teams got here out and he mentioned it is not a nasty group. I mentioned it’s in all probability one of many hardest teams form-wise, however it’s simply one other night time.

“You might play nice one night time, you then’re off-form one other night time. Hopefully they’ve an off-night and I am going on to get by way of.

“I always believe in my own ability and I’m playing well enough as well. As long as I don’t put myself under too much pressure and don’t burn myself out, I think I’ve got a good chance.”

Dobey is hopeful of going all the best way

There is a sure status attributed to changing into the inaugural winner of any competitors and Dobey has been touted as a possible Home Tour champion – with some justification.

The Geordie has made large strides over the previous 18 months, that includes in two main semi-finals on the World Grand Prix and the Players Championship Finals.

Dobey additionally made historical past by changing into the primary ‘challenger’ to compete in the Premier League when he shared the spoils with Mensur Suljovic on the opening night time of the 2019 version in Newcastle.

He was due to tackle a struggling Daryl Gurney on Night Seven of this yr’s roadshow, though the coronavirus disaster denied him one other look on dwelling turf.

However, he credit his Premier League cameo for offering him with the springboard for a profitable 2019 and is set to produce one other spectacular exhibiting if he options in Birmingham on July 30.

“I felt I dealt with it fairly properly final yr. Playing in these circumstances with all the group for me – it is a good feeling and I feel that gave me the kick-start I wanted to go slightly additional and get into extra TV majors.

“Before we broke up I used to be beginning to choose my recreation up to the place it must be. Unfortunately I used to be due to play in the Premier League the week that every little thing was cancelled.

“That’s another reason why I have kept on top of things. Obviously I want to be at the same situation where I was when the darts stopped. I want to be back [in the Premier League], so hopefully I can go one better and get a win.”

Dobey overcame Fallon Sherrock on the Ally Pally at Christmas time

The Northumberland native is now inside touching distance of breaking into the world’s high 16, though he’s nonetheless remarkably trying to find his maiden PDC rating title.

His composed manner has been a key part of his latest big-stage success and his energy scoring, coupled along with his scientific mixture ending makes him a real risk for giant titles.

Dobey has featured in a number of finals on each the European Tour and Players Championship circuit since 2018, however when aggressive darts does resume – he is intent on breaking his title duck.

“I feel the Premier League final yr was the beginning of [my improvement]. Now it is about going one higher and reaching that first TV remaining and hopefully getting that first win beneath my belt.

“You’ve just got to take everything as it comes – each game at a time. I would like to get a win under my belt. That was and is one of my targets this year, to get my first title.”