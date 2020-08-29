PD: Man attacks Hartford gas station employee after an argument regarding his lack of mask

Officers are asking the general public for assistance in determining the suspect. Witnesses ought to call HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477) Tips stay confidential.
HARTFORD, Conn.– Police are searching for a suspect who assaulted a gas station employee Wednesday early morning.
The man went into a regional gas station shop and entered into an argument with the employee regarding his lack of face mask and problems with the gas pump. The man then struck the employee in the head with a glass bottle and after that started to ruin the shop.
The suspect then opened the sales register, took money, and repelled in a light blueFord Fusion
Police are asking anybody with details to please call HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477) Tips stay confidential.