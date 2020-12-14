The equities analysts of Barclays have raised the price objective of Pacira BIoSciences (NASDAQ: PCRX) to $79 from $73. They have also assigned an ‘overweight’ recommendation, indicating a potential 35.95% upside from the present price.

On Monday, the company started from $58.11 in the stock market with the market cap being $2.52B. The current, quick, and debt-to-equity are 6.46, 5.51, and 0.81. The lowest in 52 weeks is $27.46 while the highest is $68.08. Their 50-day rolling average is $58.94 while 200-day is $55.79.

According to the 29th October report, the company had quarterly EPS earnings of $0.68, surpassing the $0.65 consensus estimate by $0.03. The net negative margin was 2.47% with 10.27% positive return equity. The revenue was $117.50M that surpassed the $115.95M estimate.

PCRX Stock Transactions

Zacks demoted the rating of Pacira BioSciences to a rating of ‘hold’ and issued a price objective of $57. Northland Securities lifted it to $67 from $58 with a rating of ‘outperform’. Wedbush demoted it to $83 from $85 and gave a rating of ‘outperform’. TheStreet increased it to a rating of ‘b’ from ‘c’. BidaskClub was demoted to a rating of ‘hold’ from ‘buy’. The company has the consensus ‘buy’ recommendation with a $65.85 price objective.

Lauren Riker, VP, sold off 3,000 PCRX shares at $60.34 EPS worth $976,631.54. Devid Stack, CEO, sold off 30,000 PCRX shares at $55 worth $1,650,000. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valeo Advisors raised their holdings by 211.1%, owning $39,000 worth of shares. Amundi Management bought a new position worth $65,000 while FinTrust Advisors raised their holdings by 102.3%, owning $78,000 worth of shares. IFP Advisors purchased a new stake worth $81,000. NEXT Group purchased a new stake worth $87,000.