The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has made it more challenging to buy a fresh laptop recently, and we’re now needs to see how PC shipments have already been affected. While PC shipments declined sharply all through the impact to manufacturing in Q1, both IDC and Gartner report that shipments have grown in Q2 despite an economic slowdown.

Remote working and schooling is undoubtedly fueling an increase popular for PCs. Businesses and students have experienced to adjust to working and learning remotely, and demand for laptops has increased as an outcome. IDC says PC shipments have increased 11.2 percent year-over year, while Gartner places it at a more modest 2.8 percent.

Gartner doesn’t include Chromebooks in its PC shipments, but IDC includes them in its numbers. It’s clear Chromebooks are helping drive over all PC demand. IDC even highlights an “intense Chromebook demand from both consumers and institutions” in Canada, and “record demand from stay-at-home orders” for PCs generally in the US.

PC shipment numbers don’t reflect actual sales, though. These are simply just shipments to retailers like Best Buy who then sell the laptops to consumers. Sales will likely be higher, as consumers buy up existing inventory. We’ve seen long delivery times and stock problems for laptops at some retailers in the US, and NPD reported a mid-40 per cent year-over-year escalation in unit sales of Windows laptops and Chromebooks in May.

Microsoft also reported an increase popular for PCs during its latest earnings back in April, and a huge overall jump in Windows usage. “The PC is back” joked Jared Spataro, head of Microsoft 365, within an interview with The Verge at the beginning of the pandemic. “People are recognizing… trying to use an iPad to work from home is not gonna work. That PC form factor is huge and you can see that data in everything from supply chain and what’s happening with devices.”

Microsoft is also adjusting its Windows 10X plans thanks to the pandemic. The 10X os variant will now be arriving on traditional single-screen laptop devices first. Microsoft had originally planned to introduce Windows 10X on dual-screen devices, but the pandemic shifted the company’s priorities.