PC Gaming Chair Massage Office Chair Ergonomic Desk Chair Racing Executive PU Leather Computer Chair with Lumbar Support Headrest Armrest Task Rolling Swivel Chair for Women Adults, White



Price: $109.99

(as of Jul 16,2020 10:38:29 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Ergonomic Lumbar Support

Our office chair is crafted to perfection and designed to the bodies natural shape of the lumbar support. This desk chair gives you excellent seating experience while you working or relaxing.

Massage Office Chair

Massage office chair have a vibrator with remote control in the lumbar support, slight vibration can reduce the fatigue caused by your long hours of work. so that you won’t feel tired even after a long period of work. Working, reading, gaming, enjoy your life!

Save Space

The arms of the office chair have a flip up design so you can save the chair under the desk after you leave office, room, study room, any crowded places. In the meantime, office chair have PU padded, it soft and support your arm, you can do anything you like!

Excellent Seating Comfort

Racing office chair using high-density sponge cushion and breathable premium mesh with soft PU, more flexible, fashion upholstery, beautifully designed and thickness padded. Conforms to body contours, reducing pressure.

Adjustable Private Custom

Office chair offers that you can personally adjust height of the chair to match your needs. You can pull out on the control handle, which allows yours to tilt back sit forward, just push the control handle in to prevent it from tilting.

Commercial Class-3 Gas Lift

Computer chair with commercial gas lift, fast up and down, pass the BIFMA and SGS, you will feel safety, comfortable and convenient in your live.

Solid & Stable: Pass the BIFMA

Racing chair are designed with human-oriented ergonomic construction that lasts long, and office chair maximum capacity up to 250 lbs, and the base has 2500lbs.

360-Degree Swivel & Casters

Office chair have swivels 360 degrees for multitasking convenience, rolling 100000, and its durable casters allow for smooth-rolling mobility from one area to another area.

We present this brand new racing type high back office chair with a unique appearance and feel, unlike most office chairs on the market, it have a vibrator with remote control, slight vibration can reduce the fatigue. And If you don’t want to use the massage function, you can roll up the data cable and put it in a small bag. This race chair has a higher backrest to support the entirety of your spinal column. And Our desk chairs offer a stable five-point base with a gas spring, allowing the use to adjust for varying heights to better meet the needs of your office or computer desk. Seat height: 17.7”-20.8”; Seat wide: 20.9”.

Feature

Gaming office chair have beautiful generous and strong practicability.

This office chair have big pillows with the headrest.

Size and look makes the office chair ideal for any conference room or office seating, the back executive styling to make you feel relax.

The computer desk chair with heavy-duty metal base and flip-up arms supports are an attractive contrast to the black finish, with lock height control.

360 degree swivel wheel and chair can be more flexible in working station.

Gaming chair racing chair office chair PU leather chair desk chair adjustable chair ergonomic chair task chair computer chair mid-back swivel chair rolling chair gaming racing office PU leather desk adjustable ergonomic task computer mid-back swivel rolling chair desk chair adjustable chair ergonomic task chair PU leather chair office chair armrest chair executive mid-back chair Task chair office computer desk chair chair suitable adjustable chair office chair ergonomic task chair computer chair PU leather chair executive chair swivel chair rolling chair office adjustable desk task computer ergonomic executive swivel rolling chair PU leather chair.

❤Soft and Comfort – Comfortable long use! Massage office chair have a vibrator with remote control, slight vibration can reduce the fatigue caused by your long hours of work. Office gaming computer desk chair.

❤Headrest & Lumbar Support – Office chair designed with human-oriented ergonomic construction for providing comfort sitting experience. Under the chair, a tilt-tension knob makes it easier or harder to rock back in your chair, depending on which way you turn the knob. has rocked back and forth. Gaming chair office chair computer chair desk chair.

❤360-Degree Swivel & Nylon Casters – Office gaming chair all the parts BIFIMA certification, more reliable and sturdy, this desk chair does include a weight limit of 250 pounds. Massage chair desk chair office chair gaming chair.

❤Warranty – We guarantee you will love this ergonomic gaming chair. But if you’re not satisfied with this office chair, please get in touch with us. Office gaming computer desk chair.