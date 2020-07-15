PC Gaming Chair Massage Office Chair Ergonomic Desk Chair Adjustable PU Leather Racing Chair with Lumbar Support Headrest Armrest Task Rolling Swivel Computer Chair for Women Adults(Black)



Price: $79.99

(as of Jul 15,2020 22:21:38 UTC – Details)



We present this brand new racing type high back office chair with a unique appearance and feel, unlike most office chairs on the market, it have a vibrator with remote control, slight vibration can reduce the fatigue. And If you don’t want to use the massage function, you can roll up the data cable and put it in a small bag. This race chair has a higher backrest to support the entirety of your spinal column. And Our desk chairs offer a stable five-point base with a gas spring, allowing the use to adjust for varying heights to better meet the needs of your office or computer desk. Seat height: 17.3”-21”; Seat wide: W20.9”*D19.3”.

Feature

✔Gaming office chair have beautiful generous and strong practicability.

✔Computer chair with heavy-duty metal base, with lock height control.

✔360 degree swivel wheel and chair can be more flexible in working station.

✔Size and look makes the office chair ideal for any conference room or office seating, the back executive styling to make you feel relax.

❤Easy to install – Gaming chair super easy to put together. It took maybe 10-15minutes, this office chair came with all the tools necessary.

❤Soft and Comfort – Comfortable long use! Massage office chair have a vibrator with remote control, slight vibration can reduce the fatigue caused by your long hours of work.

❤Good lumbar support – Office chair designed with human-oriented ergonomic construction for providing comfort sitting experience. Under the chair, a tilt-tension knob makes it easier or harder to rock back in your chair, depending on which way you turn the knob. has rocked back and forth.

❤360-Degree Swivel & Nylon Casters – Office gaming chair all the parts BIFIMA certification, more reliable and sturdy, this desk chair does include a weight limit of 250 pounds.

❤Warranty – We guarantee you will love this ergonomic gaming chair. But if you’re not satisfied with this office chair, please get in touch with us.