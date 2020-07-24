PC Andrew Harper died four hours after his shift due to finish

He was ‘the mild giant with a heart of gold’.

The ‘nation young boy’ who enjoyed his food.

The newlywed law enforcement officers who died in the line of responsibility – more than four hours after his shift was due to finish – since he had a hardwired decision to assistance and secure.

Andrew Harper and his youth sweetie Lissie must have been investing completion of summer season 2019 on honeymoon in the Maldives.

PC Andrew Harper and his spouse Lissie commemorating their wedding event at Ardington House in Oxfordshire in summer season 2019

Instead, the brand-new Mrs Harper was left dealing with the rest of her life without her partner of 13 years, after he was eliminated while reacting to an emergency situation get in touch with August 15 – four weeks after the set got married.

Andrew Harper was born upon March 22 1991, to moms and dads Philip and Debbie, and matured in Wallingford, Oxfordshire, a huge sibling to brother or sisters Sean and Aimee.

He signed up with Thames Valley Police as a 19- year-old in 2010, initially as an unique constable and after that as a full-time routine officer the list below year.

He was more than 6ft high, weighed 14 stone, and had size 14 feet.

But his kind and generous manner saw him explained by his spouse at his funeral service as ‘a mild giant with a heart of gold’.

At the time of his death, PC Harper was raising cash for kids with cancer, setting a preliminary sponsorship target of ₤500 for his involvement in a 20- mile barrier course. Within weeks of his death, the overall surpassed ₤300,000

‘Our superman, our bodyguard, our light in the dark,’ Mrs Harper stated in a homage to her spouse days after his death.

‘My God, we will miss you. Forever you will be kept in mind as the very best people.’

Together, the couple took pleasure in hanging out outdoors, going on long strolls and bike trips, and checking out brand-new locations.

Colleagues remembered PC Harper’s love of food, transmittable smile and sense of humour.

His associate, Pc Jordan Johnstone, informed mourners at the 28- year-old’s funeral service: ‘I keep in mind Harps’ very first day … He got here in the workplace with a tidy white hat, glossy boots and an extraordinary variety of Tupperware.

‘We chuckled, we joked and we never ever stopped smiling.’

But there was a major side to PC Harper, shown by him and his associate choosing to respond to reports of a robbery in Bradfield Southend in Berkshire at 11.17 pm on August 15 2019.

Prosecutor Jonathan Laidlaw informed jurors that ‘in spite of it being well beyond completion of their shift, and since they were close and believed they might assist’, the duo provided to go to the scene.

PC Andrew Harper (left) was dragged behind an automobile after reacting to a reported quad bike theft last August in Berkshire

Mr Laidlaw explained it as ‘surpassing the call of responsibility’.

It was to be PC Harper’s last case.

The depth of hurt triggered by PC Harper’s death resounded throughout Thames Valley Police, with officers forming a practically guard of honour as members of the jury went to the criminal activity scene.

And so raw was the feeling for the household that jurors were not informed about PC Harper’s status as a newlywed in case the weight of a widow’s sorrow was destructive to the offenders.

Instead, members of PC Harper’s household seen on as 3 teens explained their particular participations in the death.