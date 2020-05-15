Paytm Payments Bank to Deliver Cash at Home to Support Senior Citizens in Delhi NCR

The Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) on Friday introduced the launch of ‘Cash at Home’ facility for senior and differently-abled residents in the nationwide capital area in order that they don’t want to step out throughout this COVID-19 pandemic.

This new service will allow them to increase money withdrawal requests on their Paytm Payments Bank app and the requested quantity might be delivered at their residence.

‘Cash at Home’ facility is the newest among the many providers that the financial institution has launched to make the banking expertise extra handy and accessible for its clients. Recently, it has launched a Direct Benefits Transfer (DBT) facility the place it enabled clients to obtain the advantages of over 400 authorities subsidies immediately into their PPBL Savings Account,” the PPBL mentioned in a release.

“The course of for availing of ‘Cash at Home’ facility is easy and seamless. Any senior citizen, who’s holding a Savings Account with the Paytm Payments Bank can click on on the tab in their Paytm app to enter the specified quantity and submit their request. The financial institution govt would ship the requested quantity at their registered deal with inside 2 days of elevating the request. The minimal quantity that may be requested is Rs 1,000 and the utmost quantity might be restricted to Rs. 5,000,” it added.

Satish Kumar Gupta, CEO and Managing Director, Paytm Payments Bank said, “We have continued with our efforts to broaden the digital banking community in the nation and profit thousands and thousands of our clients with progressive options & unmatched service.”

“Our newest ”Cash at Home” facility might be of immense assist to these individuals who can’t go to an ATM or financial institution department due to age, well being, or some other points,” he added.

Disclosure: Paytm’s mum or dad firm One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.