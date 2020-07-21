Payroll tax cut: What it is and why Trump keeps pushing for it

Payroll tax cuts have had mixed results previously, and some economists argue that it’s not the ultimate way to boost the economy right now.

A payroll tax cut would reduce the amount taken out of workers’ paychecks to fund federal programs including Social Security and Medicare.

Congress would have to determine how much to cut back the rate and the length of time the tax holiday would last.

Currently, workers pay about 7.65% of their wage and salary incomes. Employers match the amount while those who are self-employed pay both shares, though they reach deduct the employer portion.

A temporary payroll tax cut was implemented in 2011 in the aftermath of the economic crisis. It paid down the employee-side tax by 2 percentage points.

It won’t help those most in need

A payroll tax cut would do nothing to greatly help the more than 17 million Americans currently unemployed. It would also miss people who are from the workforce, like retirees and those who care for kids or other family members.

Businesses could view a boost, however the virus is still a problem

A cut to the employer-paid tax would give organizations a little more liquidity and can help those struggling to pay rent and other bills.

But it won’t straight away help organizations that have let go employees or remain turn off. Some is probably not back in business until the virus is in order and states can fully reopen.

An emergency loan program created by Congress made money available for small businesses hurt by the pandemic. The loans are forgivable if the business used the money to help keep employees on the payroll — however they were supposed to cover only two months’ worth of costs.

A tax cut reduces federal revenue

The payroll tax cut implemented in 2011 reduced federal tax revenue by $112 billion in its first year. It was then extended through 2012, costing an additional $115 billion, in line with the Congressional Research Service.

Congress has spent $3 trillion to greatly help rescue the economy, which is more likely to lead to a historic budget deficit.

Congress would likely replenish the Social Security and Medicare funds with general revenues, like it did in the past.

But Senate Finance Chairman Chuck Grassley, a Republican from Iowa, warned this week a payroll tax cut would create a “public relations problem.”

“People would think that we’re hurting Social Security funds when we’re really not,” Grassley said.

A number of Republicans mentioned concerns in regards to a payroll tax cut at a party lunch Tuesday with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, in accordance with a person in the room.

“Maybe three people raised it and they were all saying the same thing: Maybe this isn’t necessary,” the individual said.