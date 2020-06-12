PayPal Pledges Over $500 Million to Support Minority-Owned US Businesses

PayPal Holdings said on Thursday it had been pledging $530 million (roughly Rs. 4,025 crores) to support black and minority-owned companies in the United States and foster diversity, amid worldwide protests over racial injustice.

The bulk of the amount of money – $500 million (roughly Rs. 3,797 crores) – will undoubtedly be devoted to the creation of a economic opportunity fund which will invest in black and under-represented minority companies and communities, the US electronic payments firm said, according to an internal memo and company statement.

The funding will undoubtedly be invested through community banks and credit unions serving minority communities or through direct investments, the company said.

“Let me be clear: I stand with our Black teammates with the Black community, as does the whole PayPal community,” CEO Dan Schulman said in the internal memo. “We stand with you and we support you – and we must publicly declare that Black lives matter.”

PayPal joins a string of US corporations that have committed funds to address racial inequality in the wake of protests sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd, a black man who died following a Minneapolis police knelt on his neck. African-Americans also have suffered disproportionately from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bank of America Corp has pledged $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,595 crores) over four years to help communities address economic and racial inequality. Goldman Sachs last week created a $10 million (roughly Rs. 75 crores) fund for racial equity, while Nike pledged $40 million (roughly Rs. 303 crores) over four years and $100 million (roughly Rs. 759 crores) over 10 years. San Jose, California-based PayPal said $10 million (roughly Rs. 75 crores) of the full total pledged will undoubtedly be used for emergency grants to black-owned US businesses hurt by the results of the coronavirus lockdown.

The grants of $10,000 (roughly Rs. 7.59 lakh) each will undoubtedly be aimed at covering expenses needed to stabilise and re-open businesses, said Connie Evans, president and CEO of the Association for Enterprise Opportunity, the corporation co-managing this system.

“Those businesses aren’t going to make it if we can’t get immediate resources into their hands,” Evans told Reuters.

A further $15 million (roughly Rs. 113 crores) will be used to foster diversity within the company by expanding its inclusion programs, according to the statement.

In the United States, 6 % of PayPal’s total workforce identifies as black, while 2 % of its technical roles are held by black employees, according to their 2019 Global Impact Report. According to the US census, around 13 % of the united states identifies as black or African-American.

