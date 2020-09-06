Payouts punctuate deluge of roster moves

10) The Jaguars cut Mike Glennon, raising sixth-round novice quarterback Jake Luton to the backup area behind Gardner Minshew. Glennon began 13 video games as a novice and when was a Week 1 starter for the Bears, however this might be completion of the roadway for him. Meanwhile, the Jaguars have 16 novices on their preliminary 53-manroster That’s as restoring as restoring gets.

11) Eagles basic supervisor Howie Roseman rejected reports that the group was attempting to trade wideout Alshon Jeffery. They likewise remarkably triggered Jeffery off the PUPPY list, which suggests he’ll have an opportunity to play earlier in the season than anticipated.

12) The Jets revealed that Joe Flacco passed his physical, implying he’ll be on the active roster. It appears Flacco will be all set to support Sam Darnold in Week 1.

13) The 49ers activated wideout Deebo Samuel from the group’s Non-Football Injury List, which suggests an opportunity that Samuel might be all set to play quicker than later on, perhaps even the opener. That is welcome news for a group with a lot of injury concerns.