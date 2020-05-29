Payments to healthcare workers on the frontline of Covid-19 increased by 2-3 times – PM – Panorama

Payments to Armenian healthcare workers at the entrance strains of preventing COVID-19 have been increased by 2-3 times, PM Nikol Pashinyan stated on Friday after the common assembly of the Commandant’s Office.

As Pashinyan detailed, the supplementary funds had been created from a particular fund of bonuses and workers of ambulance service have additionally benefited.

As to the demand of specialists in the well being system, Pashinyan knowledgeable that the ministry of healthcare is recruiting anesthetists and emergency drugs specialists who’re in excessive demand. The ministry has additionally concerned volunteers, scientific residents and different specialists to help the everlasting medical employees in hospitals the place coronavirus sufferers are handled.

In Pashinyan’s phrases, the ministry is presently working to develop the capability of the nation’s intensive care items.