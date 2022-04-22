“Azatutyun” radio station On the eve of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, Garo Paylan, an Armenian member of the Turkish People’s Democratic Party, introduced a bill in parliament to recognize the Armenian Genocide. to grant Turkish citizenship to their family members.

“The Great Genocide of the Armenian people must be discussed, named and justice must be done in the Turkish parliament at the place where it took place. If that happens, it will no longer be possible for other countries’ leaders and parliaments to comment on this issue. Only the Turkish society can heal the wounds of the Armenian people. “The Armenian Genocide was committed in these lands, and justice can only be established here in Turkey,” the bill reads.