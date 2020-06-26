Pay 0 Interest Until 2021

*Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by the credit card issuer. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or tips expressed in this essay are those of the author’s alone, and may not need been reviewed, approved or else endorsed by the charge card issuer. This site could be compensated by way of a credit card issuer partnership.

Banks are now offering incredibly long stretches of 0% Intro APR interest. If you’re carrying a balance on a top interest charge card or want to make a big purchase in the coming months, it’s time to switch cards and save money.

Our credit card experts hand selected the cards below due to their long 0% intro APR interest offers.

Compare these cards and find out which one is better for you.

Discover it® chrome If you like 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for over a year, no annual fee, no foreign transaction fees, no overlimit fee, and a free pass the first time you miss a payment, the Discover it® chrome charge card comes with all you want! Cardholders get an intro APR of 0% intro for 14 months on both purchases and balance transfers, then 11.99% – 22.99% variable. With the Discover it® chrome charge card you can earn 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases – automatically. Rewards could be redeemed whenever you want and never expire. Cardholders can choose to have their money back rewards credited to their account, donate them to a charity of these choice, or even to pay for items from select online retailers. As an exclusive offer, Discover will automatically match all the money back you’ve earned at the end of one’s first year of cardmembership. In addition to the host of cash back opportunities, this charge card also offers a free of charge FICO® Credit Score on monthly statements, online, and on Discover’s mobile app. Cardholders will even enjoy no fraud liability on unauthorized purchases.

Close

Close Advertiser Disclosure Intro APR

0% for 14 Months on purchases and balance transfers*

Rewards Rate

Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on around $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. Plus, earn unlimited 1% money back on all the purchases – automatically.

Ongoing APR

11.99% – 22.99% Variable* Highlights INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match. Discover will automatically match all the money back you’ve earned at the end of one’s first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. Just a dollar-for-dollar match.

Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on as much as $1,000 in merged purchases every quarter. Plus, earn endless 1% cash return on other purchases – automatically.

Redeem your money back for just about any amount, at any time. Cash advantages never terminate.

100% U.H. based customer support. Get your free of charge Credit Scorecard with your FICO® Credit Score, number of current inquiries and much more.

Get an alert when we find your own Social Security number about any of 1000s of Dark Web sites.* Activate at no cost.

No annual charge.

See Rates & Fees See additional information for Discover it® chrome More Info Back in order to Article

Discover it® Cash Back When considering cash-back bank cards the Discover it® Cash Back is at a group of its personal. Earn 5% cash back about everyday acquisitions at various places every quarter such as grocery stores, dining places, gas stations, go for rideshares plus online shopping, because of the quarterly optimum when you trigger. Plus, generate unlimited 1% cash back about all other acquisitions – instantly. Then, Discover will instantly match each of the cash back might earned all your first 12 months! There’s simply no minimum investing or greatest rewards. Just a dollar-for-dollar match. That means, in the event you earn $300 in cash return in your very first year, Discover will complement it, producing your overall cash back for your year $600! Log with your Discover bank account each one fourth to trigger the 5% cash-back reward. The well-liked spending classes include gasoline stations, wholesale night clubs, grocery stores, dining places and Amazon.com. With your first-year sign-up reward, take home a wonderful 10% cash return on group spending. Finance purchases along with intro INTEREST 0% with regard to 14 weeks then, 11.99% – 22.99% Variable after that. Get all this for $0 annual fee.

Close

Close Advertiser Disclosure 0% Intro APR

0% for 14 months on purchases and Balance Transfers, then 11.99% – 22.99% Variable.

Rewards

Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, select rideshares and online shopping, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases – automatically. *

Cashback Match™

Get a dollar:for-dollar match of all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year, automatically* Highlights INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. Just a dollar-for-dollar match.

Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, select rideshares and online shopping, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate.

Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases – automatically.

Redeem cash back any amount, any time. Rewards never expire. Use your rewards at Amazon.com checkout.

Get an alert if we find your Social Security number on any of thousands of Dark Web sites.* Activate for free.

No annual charge.

See Rates & Fees See additional details for Discover it® Cash Back More Info Back to Article

Chase Freedom Unlimited® Apply Now about Chase’s secure site Rated 4/5 stars by our editorial team Click the stars to submit your rating. Thanks for rating! Your Rating: 3.7/5.0 from 214 Offer Ratings

(214)







Show Details The Chase Freedom Unlimited® card is one of the absolute best low interest cards on the market because it comes with generous on-going cash-back rewards. You can use that cash-back to pay down debt faster – a killer combination when it comes to paying off a large purchase on your card. Plus, you get flexibility with 0% Intro APR for 15 months on purchases. Without a doubt though the standout feature that sets this apart from some other low interest offers are the rich cash rewards. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases. This is an enticing offer, with a long 0% intro APR period. The cash-back that this card offers gives you an extra boost plus can help you reach your financial goals faster.

Close

Close Advertiser Disclosure Chase Freedom Unlimited® Rated 4/5 stars by our editorial team Click the stars to submit your rating. Thanks for rating! Your Rating: 3.7/5.0 from 214 Offer Ratings

(214)







Introductory APR

0% Intro APR for 15 months on purchases

Sign-up Bonus

$150 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening.

Regular APR

14.99% to 23.74% Variable Highlights Click “APPLY NOW” to apply online

Earn a $150 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening.

Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases.

0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases, then a variable APR of 14.99 – 23.74%. No annual fee

No minimum to redeem for cash back

Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open See additional details for Chase Freedom Unlimited® More Info Back to Article

Apply now for one of these top 0% intro APR cards and say goodbye to high monthly interest charges!