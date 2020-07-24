‘Paw Patrol’ denies being canceled after White House press secretary references cartoon

Ealier in the day, throughout a press rundown, McEnany stated Trump is “horrified by cancel culture, and cancel culture particularly as it refers to polices.”

“We saw a few weeks ago ‘Paw Patrol,’ a cartoon show about cops was canceled, the show ‘Cops’ was canceled, ‘Live PD’ was canceled, Lego halted the sales of their Lego city police station, it’s really unfortunate,” the press secretary continued.

Paramount Network did, nevertheless, cancel the long-running TELEVISION series “Cops” and A&E Network stopped production of “Live P.D.” Lego halted marketing of its “LEGO City Police Station” and “Police Highway Arrest” sets.

A&E has actually lost half of its audiences because pulling “Live P.D.”

“Paw Patrol” consists of a fire-fighting Dalmatian; Rubble, a bulldog building and construction employee; and Chase, a German shepherd who is likewise a police officer. While the cartoon was not canceled, a New York Times author did require the program to reassess its cops canine character.

The piece triggered wild responses on social networks over the author’s outrage of the cartoon’s representation of cops pets.

“As the protests against racist police violence enter their third week, the charges are mounting against fictional cops, too. Even big-hearted cartoon police dogs — or maybe especially big-hearted cartoon police dogs — are on notice,” Amanda Hess composed.

“The effort to advertise cops cruelty likewise implies getting rid of the good-cop archetype, which rules on both tv and in viral videos of the protests themselves,” she continued. “‘Paw Patrol’ seems harmless enough, and that’s the point: The movement rests on understanding that cops do plenty of harm.”

In the height of demonstrations following the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis cops custody, “Paw Patrol” published a message to Twitter requiring “Black voices to be heard.”

Other Twitter users, nevertheless, were not pleased.

“Euthanize the police dog,” one user stated. Others composed “defund the paw patrol” and “All pets go to paradise, other than the class traitors in the Paw Patrol.”

“How much will Paw Patrol be donating to bail funds?” another user asked.

For others, however, that there was any outrage towards “Paw Patrol” sounded the alarms on social networks.

“I give up. Game over, man. Game over. Last one out turn out the lights. We’ve gone to plaid,” The Hill media press reporter Joe Concha responded with references to 80 s classics “Aliens” and “Spaceballs.”

“The rage mob is coming for PAW PATROL,” previous National Rifle Association representative Dana Loesch cautioned.

“I’m sorry, I refuse to believe this is the New York Times, and not The Onion,” Fourth Watch media critic Steve Krakauer tweeted.