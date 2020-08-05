Pavel Durov Denies He’s Selling Telegram Following TON Failure

Pavel Durov, CEO of the popular encrypted messaging platform, Telegram, has actually rejected reports that the company is preparing to offer the business after the failure of Telegram’s blockchain task.

According to anAug 5 report by regional tech publication iXBT, Russia’s web businessMail ru is among the celebrations thinking about obtainingTelegram Another is a yet unknown Russian billionaire. The details was apparently shared by Russia- based trader and expert, KirillPromzin As reported by iXBT, Promzin forecasted Bitcoin’s 2017 bull run back in 2012, even calling the property’s ultimate high of $20,000

Shortly after the iXBT’s report was released, Telegram CEO offered a main declaration concerning the United States’ relocation versus Chinese TikTok. In anAug 4 Telegram post, Durov stated that Telegram has “always declined offers” to offer Telegram’s operations in particular nations.

Durov included:

“We are not selling Telegram – neither in part, nor in full. This will always be our position.”

The news comes quickly after Telegram apparently closed down the test network for the Telegram Open Network, or TON, onAug 1,2020 The company formally revealed strategies to cease assistance of the TON testnet in early July 2020.