Paulson & Co. increased stake in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. By Investing.com

©Reuters Paulson & & Co.increased stake in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd



On the second of & September, Paulson &Co purchased 2.3 million International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.( THM )shares for $3.3 million at a typical cost of $1.40 per share.

Shares ofInternational Tower Hill Mines Ltd are down -0.72% because the deal.

Paulson & & Co.’s holding in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.increased to about 62 million show the purchase.

Paulson & &Co initially purchasedInternational Tower Hill Mines Ltd stock in the 3rd quarter of 2010.

Paulson & &Co likewise owns AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU), SPDR Gold Shares (NYSE:-RRB-, NovaGold Resources Inc (NG) andTrilogy Metals Inc (NYSE:-RRB-.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd is its number 4 position by variety of shares and market price amongst gold & & silver stocks.