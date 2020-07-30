Paulo Dybala joins Common Goal: Juventus star pledges part of salary | Football News





Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has actually revealed that he has actually signed up with social effect motion Common Goal.

Dybala, who just recently protected his 5th Serie A title with Juventus, has actually ended up being the 159 th gamer or supervisor to promise a minimum of one percent of their salary to the fund.

The 26- year-old Argentina global will lead an enthusiastic football-based task utilizing education and youth management to eliminate the impacts of violence, bigotry and discrimination.

“This is not about me,” statedDybala “In reality, it is rather the opposite. This has to do with collaborating to take on the difficulties we deal with.

“I am committed to playing my part in helping to eradicate discrimination, and education is key. What better time to celebrate the platform that we enjoy as players, than when we enjoy success on the pitch?”

Dybala joins a Common Goal cumulative that currently consists of Jurgen Klopp, Kasper Schmeichel, Mats Hummels, Serge Gnabry, Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan.

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata, who ended up being the very first gamer to sign up with Common Goal in 2017, has actually invited the Argentine to the group.

“Paulo is one of the most talented and valuable players on the planet and is an incredible addition to Common Goal,” stated Mata.

“The reality that he is utilizing winning the league title with Juventus to make an effective declaration on what success implies to him as an individual is really motivating.

“Paulo understands that football has a unique power to transform the world and we all need to work together to unleash its full potential.”