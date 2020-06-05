Pauline Hanson slams Queensland Premier over George Floyd protests

Pauline Hanson has accused the Queensland Premier of ‘double requirements’ for failing to sentence a deliberate protest whereas companies are topic to strict guidelines and borders are closed to guard residents from coronavirus.

Up to 7,000 aboriginal rights activists will exhibit in Brisbane’s King George Square on Saturday, impressed by current Black Lives Matter protests within the US.

The Victorian Premier has advised protesters in his state to remain at dwelling to guard public well being, however Ms Palaszczuk has remained silent and Queensland police are even contemplating allowing the protest.

Pauline Hanson has accused the Queensland Premier of ‘double requirements’ for failing to sentence a deliberate protest. Pictured: A protest in Sydney on Tuesday

Ms Hanson mentioned it was double requirements to restrict gatherings at funerals, weddings and sports activities fixtures whereas permitting mass gatherings.

‘This double-standard by Labor is angering 1000’s of struggling Queensland companies experiencing compelled lockdowns. It raises quite a few puzzling questions,’ she mentioned.

Ms Hanson questioned whether or not the restrictions are only a ‘political ploy’ to assist Ms Palaszczuk get re-elected in October.

‘Queensland’s economic system is on the point of collapse attributable to enterprise shutdowns, however the Premier and Chief Medical Officer Young are permitting these marches. It appears absurd. It beggars perception.

‘Labor supporters have been praising the tough measures however now they’ve additionally been kicked within the tooth by their chief and her sudden flip-flop.

‘Who will take the blame if we’re hit by a spike in virus instances because of the Premier and CMO abruptly weakening their place for the protestors?

‘The Premier and her Chief Medical Officer have to reply these questions. Please clarify the double-standards.’

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian can also be underneath hearth after giving protesters in Sydney the inexperienced gentle.

Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott mentioned: ‘You cannot go to the footy. why on earth ought to 10,000 individuals be allowed to make merry on the Town Hall steps?’

On Friday morning, Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton mentioned the nation’s successfull battle in opposition to the virus may very well be undone by protesters

‘There is a threat that all the positive aspects that we have now made are put in danger by individuals gathering in massive numbers,’ he mentioned.