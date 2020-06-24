Pauline Hanson calls Allen’s ‘pathetic’ for changing names of Red Skins and Chicos

Confectionery giant Nestlé has been slammed by Pauline Hanson for changing the names of Redskins and Chicos lollies to avoid ‘marginalising’ customers – with the One Nation leader also hitting out at the ABC for wanting to debate whether chess was racist.

Nestlé announced on Tuesday that affiliate Allen’s will be changing the names of the lollies because both terms could possibly be used in a derogatory way.

‘Red Skin’ is just a slang term used for Native Americans in the United States and is known as offensive, while ‘chico’ – Spanish for ‘boy’ – is also regarded as offensive to Latin-Americans.

But Hanson said your decision to rebrand was ‘pathetic’ and an illustration of ‘caving to the hysterical left’s demands’.

Pauline Hanson branded confectionery brand Allen’s ‘pathetic’ after learning of your decision to change the names of Red Skins and Chicos

Red Skins (above) have already been enjoyed by children for decades in Australia and New Zealand

‘Pathetic… the only way to spell it out companies and politicians coping with the cancel culture epidemic,’ the One Nation leader wrote on her Facebook page.

Cancel culture is a new phrase used to describe a mob mentality that leads visitors to boycott certain products, people or programs.

It is mostly associated with individuals who have caused offence through their actions or words.

‘I keep telling individuals who caving in the hysterical left’s demands only makes things worse,’ Hanson said.

Hanson said individuals have tried to ‘cancel’ her for decades, and encouraged companies to follow along with her lead by simply ‘refusing to right back down’.

‘That’s all it takes,’ she said.

On Tuesday, John Adams, 38, from the Australian Chess Federation, took to twitter to lambaste the ABC for wasting taxpayer’s money by holding a debate over whether chess was ‘racist’ because ‘white always goes first’.

Mr Adams said using chess to go over structural racism is a bridge too far.

‘With most of the drama caused by COVID-19, I’m amazed that the ABC is broadcasting on irrelevant topics,’ he said.

‘Chico’ – Spanish for ‘boy’ – can be used in a derogatory way, ultimately causing Nestle’s decision to change the name of the confectionery sweet

Generations of Australian kids have enjoyed Chicos, above, for their chocolaty taste – unaware the word was considered offensive to those of Latin-American descent.

‘Cancel culture’ Explained Cancel culture is a new phrase to spell it out a mob mentality leading people to boycott certain services and products, people or programs. It is most commonly related to people who have caused offence through their actions or through something they will have said. But the idea has grown especially prevalent in the last five years and is making it ‘difficult’ for comedians in particular – given certain comedic tropes have not aged well. From enough time #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty began trending on Twitter to J.K Rowling being ‘cancelled’ for her divisive views on transgender people, the process involves refusing to celebrate or acknowledge an individual or their work.

Allen’s Lollies is the latest in a string of brands to question the impact the names of their services and products could have on consumers.

Comedian Josh Thomas called for Coon cheese to be renamed because of its racist connotations. Coon was the surname of the creator of the manufacturing process.

Indigenous activists have also called for hawaii of Victoria to be renamed because it’s named after Queen Victoria.

Colonial Brewing Co is considering changing its ‘problematic’ brand after its beers were pulled from bottle shop shelves in Victoria, the ACT and Tasmania.

‘In light of the current climate and recent events, Colonial Brewing Co acknowledge the significant stress and angst [of] the Black Lives Matter community,’ Colonial Brewing Co managing director Lawrence Dowd said in a statement.

Nestlé released a statement on Tuesday explaining the names of both Red Skins and Chicos have ‘overtones which are out of step with Nestlé’s values, which are rooted in respect’.

‘This decision acknowledges the need to make certain that nothing we do marginalises our friends, neighbours and colleagues.’

The company is yet to announce new names for the classics, which Australian and New Zealand kids have already been enjoying for decades.

Nestlé said they ‘will move quickly’ to change the lolly names.

Allen’s Lollies released a similar statement on Tuesday.

‘At Allen’s we’re about creating smiles,’ the statement read. ‘Today we announced that we changes the name of Red Skins and Chicos lollies.

‘This decision acknowledges the need to keep creating smiles, ensuring that nothing we do marginalises our friends, neighbours and colleagues, or is going of step with our values.

‘We haven’t finalised the new names, but we’ll keep you posted. We appreciate the comments we’ve received on the need for change.’

The One Nation leader shared her opinion of the problem on that he Facebook page, writing: ‘Pathetic… the only way to spell it out companies and politicians coping with the cancel culture epidemic’