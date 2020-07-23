Paulina Porizkova wears ‘nothing but 20-year-old bikini bottoms’ in new photo: ‘Time for one of us to retire!’

“#wednesdaywearables presents: nothin but 20 year old bikini bottoms,” she captioned the photo onWednesday “It’s supposed to be tan-thru since I hate bikini lines, but it never worked all that well. I still liked it for the material dries super fast.”

Porizkova included that she believed the swimsuit “was indestructible” up until she observed “black marks that resemble tar,” which appeared on her hips and shoulders.

“Couldn’t figure it out for a while – until today- eureka! It’s the black dye coming off,” she kept in mind prior to joking: “Time for one of us to retire!”

Porizkova concluded her post by thanking her social networks fans and asking for prayers for her friend and goddaughter.

“#tanthrubikini #timetoretire #betweenjloandbettywhite #wednesdaywearables THANK YOU ALL you LOVELY INSTAFRIENDS FOR THE SUPPORT AND LOVE,” she composed. “Let’s send out little prayers of light to my bff tracy @tracyrapp and my goddaughter @sarah_rapp and Mimi Rochelle. ❤️❤️”

Porizkova’s social networks fans fasted to talk about the post consisting of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit design, Haley Kalil, who composed: “How are you this perfect,” together with a red heart emoji.

Another individual composed: “You are so gorgeous with the most incredible body…. you’re a fine wine that just keeps getting better….”

“You are so beautiful, for more reasons than one. Thank you so much for being such an incredible inspiration to all of us,” stated another individual.

Porizkova is understood for being open with her fans. Earlier this month, she revealed how she feels dissatisfied with the method she looks as she ages and how she’s attempting to overcome those sensations.

“This is what 55 looks like- on a good day… Freshly rolled out of bed. Had a good nights sleep (for a change) after a lovely July 4 th weekend,” she composed together with a selfie without any makeup.

She continued: “But also waking up to tragic and sad news of the pandemic – a reminder that that happiness is a butterfly, it’s only a perfect moment in time and like all else, it passes. Disturbing and comforting all at once – nothing good lasts- but nor does anything bad…”

After acknowledging the unpleasant upticks in reported coronavirus cases, Porizkova satirized herself by including a couple of hashtags: “#fiftyfiveandcounting #betweenjloandbettywhite #nofilters #nofillers #nobotox YET!”

She went on to discuss that her supermodel excellent appearances aren’t constantly adequate for her.

“[By the way], publishing this picture due to the fact that I’m extremely insecure about my look- not proud of it! I might have body dysmorphia in the opposite instructions: thinking I look far better than I in fact do,” Porizkova confessed.

“I’m so used to looking one way in photos, that this older me that stares back shocks me. By posting myself unaltered, I’m really trying to come to terms with my aging. I figure if I put the real ME out there, I’ll get used to being older – eventually.”

Furthermore, she included: “Also noteworthy- to fix impending jowls- smile.”

Porizkova has actually likewise formerly taken to social networks to share bare-faced selfies with her fans.

In May, the design shared a makeup-free image with her fans, exposing that this is “what I actually look like” in the early morning. And in January, she took to social networks to post a picture of the “real true me.”

