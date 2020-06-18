Paulina Porizkova channels Britney Spears from 1998 ‘Baby One More Time’ music video

close Video

Spears, 38, wore a nearly identical outfit at age 15 with a short black skirt and had her hair styled in two braided ponytails. The look was a mature take on a schoolgirl outfit.

Porizkova took her own spin on the look by wearing gray sweatpants and styled her hair in two buns.

Rather than performing in a music video, the supermodel was doing household chores.

“It seems I inadvertently dressed like the 15 year old Brittney did twenty years ago – to do the dishes,” she captioned the photo along with a snapshot of Spears from the “Baby One More Time” music video.

Despite the striking resemblance of Porizkova’s outfit and Spears’, the supermodel admitted she didn’t realize the similarities to the “Toxic” singer’s iconic look until a friend brought it to her attention.

“Thanks @nrips for alerting me to this sad fact and taking the photo!” Porizkova said.