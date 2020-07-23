Paula Deen 24 QT (1700 Watt) Jumbo Party-Size Air Fryer Oven with Rapid Air Circulation System, Multi-Function Toaster Oven, Dehydrate, Bake, 10 Preset Functions with Simple Dials, Large Countertop Convection Oven (Mint)



Are you looking for an air fryer oven to cook healthier, quick meals that are large enough to feed everyone around your dinner table? If so, this new 24-quart party-sized air fryer oven, from Paula Deen, is the perfect choice for you.



This 24QT beauty can air fry, bake, rotisserie and even dehydrate! It’s even got an interior light, so you don’t have to open anything to see your food cooking. This oven does it all and it’s easy to use too. Simply place your food in the oven, select a preset function, and press the power button to start cooking. That’s it. Once the timer goes off, your food is ready and you will find, it’s crispy, juicy, and a whole lot healthier than anything cooked in a deep fryer. That’s because, little to no oil is used, so there’s fewer calories.



For even healthier options, you can dehydrate your favorite meats, fruits and veggies. And because of its 24QT size, you can rotisserie up to a 2lb Chicken or Roast. Finally, it won’t heat up your kitchen or leave oil residue and fumes in your home.



You’re sure to love using this air fryer oven and your family is going to love the food.



Get ready to prepare some of Paula Deen’s best air fryer oven recipes, or just raid the freezer aisle for some of your family’s favorite guilty pleasures! Either way, Paula has created the perfect air fryer oven to prepare family or party-sized portions of food on the lighter side—with less oil and less mess!



Love and best dishes, y’all!

1)24 QT JUMBO, PARTY-SIZED AIR FRYER OVEN: Paula Deen’s largest air fryer oven ever! This air fryer oven allows you to provide your family and friends with a wide variety of healthier cooking options and some of the best tasting food you’ve ever had. Includes: 24 QT Air Fryer Oven, 2 Racks, Baking Pan, Crisping Basket, Crumb Tray.

VERSATILE COOKING OPTIONS: Use the oven’s easy turn dials to set the timer and choose one of 10 functions: French Fry, Wings, Pizza, Toast, Warm, Air Fry, Broil, Bake, Rotisserie, Dehydrate. Cook at up to 450ºF.

RAPID AIR CIRCULATION SYSTEM: Powered at 1700 watts, the rapid air circulation system allows for larger portions of food or a variety of foods to be cooked at the same time and at faster cooking times. Plus, it doesn’t heat up your kitchen or leave oil residue and fumes in your home.

SUPPORTS A HEALTHIER LIFESTYLE: Do you love crispy, crunchy, savory fried foods that are juicy and tender on the inside, but not all the fat and added calories? Then you need an air fryer oven. When cooking with an air fryer oven, you benefit from less fat and up to 85% less calories because little to no oil is used. Cook healthier food options for you and your family, such as chicken, steak, pork, fish, root vegetables, French fries, pizza, cake… the list goes on.

EASY TO CLEAN: Features GranIT ceramic with 4 layers of non-stick coating to make cleaning a breeze. After cooking, allow the oven to cool down and then wipe the inside and accessories clean with a kitchen cloth.