Whelan — who’s also an Irish, British and Canadian citizen — was detained at a Moscow hotel in December 2018 by Russian authorities who so-called he was involved in an intelligence operation. He has been in Lefortovo prison in Moscow since and the trial happened behind closed doors.

His lawyer, Vladimir Zherebenkov, previously said Whelan was unwittingly handed a flash drive containing “state secrets” while on your own trip to Russia. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said Whelan was caught “red-handed.”

Whelan denies the spying charges and says that he has been denied proper medical treatment while in detention. His family maintains he traveled to Moscow to attend a marriage and was arrested on false charges.