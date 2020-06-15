Paul Whelan: Russian court sentences former US marine to 16 years hard labour on disputed spy charges

A Russian court sentenced Paul Whelan, a former American marine, to sixteen years prison colony on Monday, in a decision that laid bare continuing tensions between Moscow and Washington.

Speaking on the steps outside Moscow City Court, US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan said that he was outraged by the verdict. The case was a “mockery of justice,” he added, which may not have “a good impact” on bilateral relations.

Whelan was arrested in his college accommodation during a trip to Moscow in December 2018. Russian authorities say he was caught “red-handed” with a USB flash drive containing the set of the names of secret agents. Whelan, who was working as a security consultant at the time of his arrest, denies any understanding of the data. He says that he was set-up by an FSB agent he had believed was a buddy.





Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines

In a rare moment that Whelan was allowed to talk throughout the trial that he said he’d fallen victim to an “absurd political kidnapping”; Russia had confused ”James Bond” with “Mr Bean on vacation.”

With conviction rates running at over 99 per cent in Russian trials, there was never much doubt how the trial would end once it had begun and few expected a good trial.

Read more

The punishment was just less than the 18 years penal colony demanded by prosecutors.

Whelan’s team indicated they might appeal the verdict.

More follows…