Paul Walker’s Daughter Reflects on Her “Happy Place” With Heartwarming Throwback Photo

Paul Walker‘s memory lives on in his only youngster.

Nearly 7 years considering that the Fast & & Furious celebrity’s unfortunate fatality in an auto accident, his currently-21- year-old daughter remains to value priceless memories with her late daddy.

On Memorial Day, Meadow Walker shared a pleasant throwback photo of herself as a youngster laughing with her popular daddy. She fittingly captioned the shot, “happy place.”

Fans can unfortunately remember when the surprising news of Paul’s passing damaged back in2013 At the moment, he had actually been a traveler in a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT, driven by his good friend Roger Rodas, that likewise passed away in the accident. As for the reason for the casualty, it was later identifiedto be unsafe speed

Paul Walker and Daughter Meadow Walker’s Cutest Moments

“Investigators determined the cause of the fatal solo-vehicle collision was unsafe speed for the roadway conditions,” Commander Mike Parker clarified in2014 While the rate restriction of the road they were driving on was 45 mph, they were identified to be going at upwards of 93 mph.

Meadow, that has actually remained to commemorate him on social media sites for many years, just recently shared touching never-before-seen video footage of her shocking him on his birthday celebration.

“I never thought I’d share this. But it felt right,” shecaptioned the video “Be good. I love you. Stay safe. xx.”

She has actually maintained his tradition of doing great via her deal with the Paul Walker Foundation, consisting of elevating cash to give dishes to youngsters with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Please stay home. This protects not only you, but everyone around you,” aMarch Instagram post read “We need to lookout for each other during this time. And all times. Lots of love, Meadow.”